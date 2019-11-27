Katalyst Technologies and Bernstein Team Up to Provide Instructional Support for Chicago Schools

Through this joint initiative, Katalyst and Bernstein have donated 130 units of BoardShare, a portable technology tool created by Katalyst that allows users to create their own personalized interactive whiteboard, to 11 schools and educational organizations in the Chicago area. Katalyst and Bernstein will also provide training and support for how this technology can be applied in the classroom.

"Education is a powerful equalizer and provides an opportunity for everyone regardless of their background," says Rahul Shah, CEO of Katalyst Technologies and BoardShare. "At Katalyst, we believe that every school and child should have the opportunity and equal access to quality technology tools like BoardShare to enhance students' education experiences that help shape their futures."

"We are excited to be partnering with Katalyst to bring state of the art educational technology to our local Chicago community," said Richard Meyers, Senior Managing Director at Bernstein. "Social responsibility has been deeply woven into our culture at Bernstein, and we're committed to making an impact in the communities where we live and work."

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Our business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain and logistics, engineering & manufacturing, digital & e-commerce, professional services, and publishing. Katalyst has offices around the globe with locations in the U.S, UK, and India. To learn more about Katalyst's partnership with Bernstein, get in touch with Katalyst Technologies today.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any investment goal, income need, tax situation or tolerance for risk. The firm manages $89 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets.

