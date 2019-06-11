Katalyst Technologies Announces Expansion into Germany Market with Opening of Frankfurt Office

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Frankfurt," says Rahul Shah, Founder and CEO, Katalyst Technologies. "Frankfurt is not only a global city but a center for innovation and commerce in Europe. Being near our customers and being able to tap into local talent make Frankfurt an ideal home for our European operations."

"The e-Publishing & Content Management division and the Engineering & Manufacturing division both play an integral role in our company," adds Ray Bellan, President of Global Manufacturing and Engineering, Katalyst. "This new extension of Katalyst confirms our commitment to servicing a range of diverse clients."

"As we make ourselves at home in Germany, we are thrilled to discover the new partnerships, customers, and colleagues along the way," Rahul concluded.

The new Frankfurt office is one of Katalysts' ten locations across the globe. Wherever you are in the world, connect with Katalyst for your business's technology needs.

About Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Katalyst's business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. Katalyst is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, with additional locations in Atlanta-GA, London-UK, and multiple metros in India. To learn more, we'd love to get in touch. Visit https://katalysttech.com/connect/.

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies

Related Links

http://www.katalysttech.com

