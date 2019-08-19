Katalyst Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft

"We are very excited to become Microsoft-certified solution providers," said Praveen Minumula, CTO of Katalyst Technologies, Inc. "Expanding our proficiency in the latest Microsoft technology will further enable us to create intelligent business applications for our clients. We look forward to working with Microsoft to deliver exceptional experiences and services that serve our customers' needs."

Katalyst Technologies is known in the technology industry for its extensive set of top-grade products and services designed to help mid-sized businesses succeed with end-to-end solutions. The company now has .Net certified developers, and Azure certified cloud engineers on the team. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, Katalyst now has access to exclusive Microsoft training and resources to improve customer satisfaction and digitally transform businesses. The partnership will also attract new customers looking for specialized Microsoft providers.

Microsoft awards Katalyst the Silver partnership for offering high-quality solutions and for undertaking a rigorous audit approval process. Katalyst has demonstrated expertise in web, desktop, and mobile applications upon achieving the Microsoft certification. By achieving silver competency, Katalyst demonstrates a high level of skill and commitment in designing and implementing solutions on the Microsoft infrastructure.

About Katalyst Technologies

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Our business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain and logistics, engineering & manufacturing, digital & e-commerce, professional services, and publishing. Katalyst has offices around the globe with locations in the U.S, UK, and India. To learn more about Katalyst's partnership with Microsoft, get in touch with Katalyst Technologies today.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

