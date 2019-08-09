Katalyst Technologies Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Katalyst. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Rahul Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Katalyst Technologies. "Our great company culture is a reflection of the great people who make up Katalyst. I greatly appreciate the high level of trust and positivity that our employees have towards their colleagues, leaders, and jobs and extend my deepest thanks to everyone for all that they do to make working at Katalyst something that they are proud of."

"We congratulate Katalyst Technologies, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Powered by decades of research, Emprising®, our Software-as-a-Service survey and analytics platform, empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help them create a meaningful impact on their business, their people, and their culture. Through our Certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies