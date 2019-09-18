Katalyst Technologies Heats Up the Kitchen to Support Families Fighting Cancer

For this year's challenge, Katalyst Technologies was teamed up with Honey Butter Fried Chicken Chefs Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski to prepare a low-sodium ratatouille. They also worked with pastry Chef Stephen Tankersley from Magnolia Bakery to prepare mini apple pies.

Prajakta Gandhi, Katalyst's Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager said "Katalyst is committed to investing in and servicing our communities. Because people are at the heart and focus of what we do every day." She further adds, "Our office shares Culinary Care's passion for great food. We love to cook, and we love giving back to our community even more, so this event is a perfect experience for our team. It's always a great time at the cook-off!"

Only nine chefs from each company get to cook. To determine their top chefs for this year's Cook-Off, Katalyst hosted a fun, interactive internal cooking challenge at their office. Courtney White and her team were given the opportunity to taste and judge the homemade dishes made by the Katalyst team members. "Every dish was amazing!" reports White. As a sponsor of the Cook-Off, Katalyst also had one of their team members sit in on the panel of judges that sampled all the dishes..

Will Katalyst Technologies be taking home the "Best Dish" award? Winners will be announced at the Gourmand Gala on Thursday, October 17th. The gala will feature tasting tables from 20+ top local chefs and mixologists, including a James Beard Room sponsored by ITW Food Equipment Group. To support Katalyst Technologies at this year's gala, you can purchase tickets at https://www.gourmandgala.com/.

Culinary Care

Culinary Care is a not-for-profit organization helping cancer patients live happier and healthier lives through food. Working towards this mission, Culinary Care's current program delivers free, restaurant prepared meals to cancer patients, as well their families, during outpatient treatments. The hospital does not provide any meals during these visits, leaving patients with no food during their 4 – 15 hour long stay. In 2019, Culinary Care is on pace to deliver 3,500 meals.

About Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Katalyst's business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. Katalyst is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, with additional locations in the U.S, UK, Germany and India. To learn more, visit https://katalysttech.com.

