Katalyst Technologies Inc. Acquires Panacea Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

EVANSTON, Ill., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies Inc. recently acquired Panacea Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a custom software development company based out of Pune, India, specializing in web and mobile application development. Panacea has extensive delivery capability in Magento development, e-commerce, mobility, cloud computing and digital marketing. Panacea also owns a suite of configurators and product customization software. With the acquisition of Panacea, Katalyst significantly enhances and enlarges its talent pool to support and accelerate its customers' digital transformation.

Having a perfect blend of proficient designers on board, Panacea has the most competent adopters of technology, thereby offering exclusive development services in cost-effective ways. An array of expert programmers and digital experts are the reason why the company stands tall among many other companies offering the same service.

"By joining the Katalyst family of companies, Panacea will greatly benefit from Katalyst's portfolio of clients, capabilities, geographic reach and sales organization, while Katalyst would reap benefits from the delivery capabilities of Panacea. This acquisition is a great fit for our long-term growth," says Rahul Shah, CEO, Katalyst Technologies.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Katalyst portfolio," says Vivek Ghai, CEO, Panacea Infotech. "Their strong presence in the U.S. will assist us in scaling up our business, increase awareness of our flagship product ibuydesign, enabling us to cater to the all-inclusive needs of our clients in the U.S. and all over the world."

About Katalyst Technologies

Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, Katalyst Technologies is a best-in-class software technology services and solutions provider. Being highly skilled and proficient in what they do, Katalyst's business and technology experts work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies and technologies to accelerate and optimize our Katalyst IT spend. With offices and delivery centers across the world, Katalyst has decades of experience in ERP, supply chain, engineering, digital and e-commerce, professional services and e-publishing.

About Panacea Infotech

An emerging technology-driven firm, Panacea has a diverse team of product engineering experts and subject-matter experts who transform ideas into successful business solutions. This is how Panacea has established itself as a one-stop platform that covers everything from web development to IT consulting and outsourced product development to data analysis, cloud and mobility.

Contact

For more information, press only: pgandhi@katalysttech.com.

Related Images

katalyst-technologies-inc.png

Katalyst Technologies Inc.

panacea-infotech-pvt-ltd.png

Panacea Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katalyst-technologies-inc-acquires-panacea-infotech-pvt-ltd-300644273.html

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies Inc.