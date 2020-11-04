Katalyst Technologies Launches New and Improved Celero

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the enhanced modules of Celero ERP and Celero WMS to assist your organization with its enterprise application needs. Celero has long been one of Katalyst's signature products, beloved by clients for its high level of flexible customization and advanced data analytics capabilities. Now, Celero is better than ever before and is ready to meet the supply chain challenges of the modern warehouse, especially those in the apparel, footwear, and accessories industry.

"We have upped our portfolio to include a full suite of enterprise application solutions. Celero is a no longer just a next-gen warehouse management solution but a more robust cloud-based solution built with a modular approach for the apparel, footwear, and accessories industry - fashion manufacturers, wholesalers, importers, and distributors alike. Celero helps streamline operations, reduce procurement and warehouse costs, and helps organization drive sales growth," says Gregory Lynn Smith, Vice President of Supply Chain and Logistics at Katalyst Technologies. "Unlike other solutions, our application provides the general operational functionality for products along with its signature feature providing multiple dimensions, including style, color, and size."

"We are so proud of the hard work and dedication our team has put into creating this improved version of one of our flagship products," says Rahul Shah, Founder and CEO, Katalyst Technologies Inc. "Celero has always been known for its innovative, user-friendly processes, and we feel confident that the addition of these unique features will exceed our customers' expectations."

Katalyst's Pick Path Optimization Algorithm

One of the top features of Celero is the inclusion of Katalyst's patent-pending pick path optimization algorithm, co-designed by Chief Systems Architect Dave Schuler and Senior Software Engineer Wayne Ma. This innovative algorithm allows for faster, more efficient picking in warehouses by 25-40% and creating the best possible path. "In running a warehouse, the largest expense item is payroll," says Schuler. "What that means in practical terms is that the more stuff an individual warehouse worker can pick in a unit of time, the more cost-effective the warehouse is to run."

Why Celero?

With the recent surge in e-commerce sales due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever before to maximize your warehouse's potential. Celero is the perfect solution to boost ROI, reducing labor costs, and implementing automation to eliminate errors.

Celero has out-of-the-box integration capabilities for Shopify, Magento, Quickbooks, ShipStation, and many other leading industry products. It also has a multi-tenant architecture that helps deploy solutions for large corporations with multiple subsidiaries.

Would you like to see what Celero can do to help your business? Request a free demo and reach out to the experts at Katalyst for a consultation.

About Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Katalyst Technologies is a software technology services and solutions provider based in Evanston, Illinois, USA. Katalyst operates in a wide variety of fields, such as Publishing, Fashion & Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Life Sciences, Wholesale & Distribution, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Management.

With over 1000 employees around the world, Katalyst has coined its name even in the fields of publishing and e-Commerce. Katalyst Technologies also offers a broad range of products and services in Enterprise Resource Planning, Engineering & Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Professional Services, Content Management sectors.

