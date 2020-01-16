Katalyst Technologies Unveils Game Changing Optimized Picking Algorithm

In addition to the savings in picking costs, Katalyst's new algorithm, unlike commonly used heuristic approaches, may be used in warehouses with any layout, not just standardized ones with parallel rows of shelves. This flexibility with circular and irregular layouts significantly broadens the applicability of the Katalyst approach.

Additionally, the computational efficiency of Katalyst's approach makes it appropriate for uses such as rapid recalculation for alternate or restock locations, again improving the applicability of the method. For more information, read the whitepaper prepared by Katalyst's Dave Schuler and Wayne Ma at https://katalysttech.com/white-paper/pick-path-optimization/.

About Katalyst:

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Our business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are in ERP, supply chain and logistics, engineering & manufacturing, digital & e-commerce, professional services, and publishing. Katalyst has offices around the globe with locations in North America, Europe, and South East Asia.

