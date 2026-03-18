Katana Launches KAT Token With No VC Investment, Listing Directly on Binance

DeFi-native Layer-2 bypasses venture capital rounds entirely, launching with $500M+ in TVL and listings on Binance, OKX, KuCoin, and more

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katana, the DeFi-native Ethereum Layer incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR, today launched its KAT token with no venture capital investment and no preferential unlock schedules for insiders — making it one of the first major Layer-2 tokens to go to market without VC backers taking priority over users. KAT is now live for trading on Binance, OKX, KuCoin, Kraken, and other leading exchanges.



The launch follows an oversubscribed early access sale via Binance Wallet, signaling strong community participation ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Built on Polygon's Agglayer, Katana concentrates DeFi liquidity into a focused core stack; Sushi for spot trading, Morpho for lending, and soon perpetuals trading, addressing the structural fragmentation and unsustainable yield models that have limited DeFi adoption. The network attracted over $500 million in total value locked (TVL) prior to today's TGE.

"Today marks the next phase for Katana," said Matthew Fisher, Head of Katana. "KAT activates the full DeFi flywheel; staking, coordination, and real yield driven by protocol activity. This is the result of months spent building productive infrastructure with real liquidity behind it."

The KAT token underpins Katana's incentive-aligned ecosystem. Holders can stake KAT to receive vKAT, which grants voting rights to direct protocol emissions to specific DeFi pools. By directing liquidity toward specific pools, vKAT holders influence which markets deepen, generate fees, and attract activity — creating a self-reinforcing cycle of capital allocation.

Rewarding early participation, users who stake within the first 72 hours of the TGE will receive "Founding Staker" status, unlocking enhanced rewards including a share of early exit fees. Pre-stakers will also receive 3x voting weight and 3x reward weight during the first eight weeks, alongside a 35% minimum yield floor for the first 60 days, calculated in KAT and paid in KAT (for the first 350 million KAT pre-staked, subject to terms).

KAT is available for spot trading on Binance (KAT/USDT, KAT/USDC, KAT/TRY), with additional listings on OkX, KuCoin, Kraken, and other leading exchanges. The broad exchange distribution reflects confidence in Katana's approach to building sustainable DeFi infrastructure.

SOURCE Katana