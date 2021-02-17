KATANA Safety Announces Product Collaboration with OtterBox

The uniVERSE case can easily swap between an array of modules utilizing the slotted rail system for a quick and simple deployment of modules. The KATANA Safety Wallet for OtterBox uniVERSE module allows for an instant bypass of the lock screen of a smartphone and connection with a 24/7 Response Center to provide immediate help for the situation at hand.

Ideal for flight attendants, healthcare care workers, realtors, and many more mobile employee situations, users have access to an audible and silent alarm, KATANA's 24/7 Response Center, on-demand GPS tracking and an instant connection to family and friends. Additionally, the Safety Wallet is compatible with phone grips such as a PopSocket grip and holds up to three credit cards.

"We're pleased to announce the partnership between KATANA Safety and OtterBox. Now you can protect your phone, and yourself with one accessory brought to market by two cutting-edge innovators that are experts in their industries," says Bob Africa, Chief Strategy Officer at KATANA Safety. "With more and more individuals in lone work situations, the KATANA Safety Wallet for OtterBox uniVERSE case is the ideal personal protection solution."

"OtterBox designed the uniVERSE case as a platform for companies to have a case they can easily pair with their products," said Brian Jacoby, Sr. Vice President of OtterBox for Business Sales. "The way Katana Safety is using this platform is an amazing way to bring safety and durability together for workers in the field."

The KATANA Safety Wallet for OtterBox uniVERSE case is available for sale at otterbox.com and katanasafety.com.

About KATANA Safety

KATANA Safety is a purpose-driven company dedicated to revolutionizing the personal safety market by empowering life, freedom and peace of mind with Personal Safety On The Go™. The company's portfolio of patented products attach directly to a user's smartphone and, when activated, bypass the phone's lock screen to activate three layers of defense: a piercing siren; contacting a 24/7 professional Response Center; and a direct line to friends and family via the KATANA Safety iOS and Android apps. For more information, visit katanasafety.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

