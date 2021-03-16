Katapult Announces Chris Towers as Chief Accounting Officer

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced that Chris Towers has joined the organization as Chief Accounting Officer. Towers will lead the accounting function while working alongside Karissa Cupito, Katapult's CFO, and the finance team and focus on various aspects of company growth.

Towers has over ten years of experience in public accounting and leading financial teams, has experience in corporate reporting and is a NYS certified public accountant and member of the NYS Society of CPAs and the AICPA.

"I am thrilled Chris has joined our organization as Chief Accounting Officer," said Cupito. "His experience in lending and merchant processing will support the company in its next chapter of growth and bring value to the team."

Prior to joining Katapult, Towers served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT), with principal responsibility for financial reporting and the development and implementation of the Company's accounting policies and practices. Throughout his career, Towers has held positions with increasing responsibility in the financial sector in addition to being a public accountant. Towers holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Hofstra University.

"I'm excited to join Katapult and be part of its continued growth," said Towers. "In my role, I will help Karissa in leading and continuing to build the accounting function. Katapult provides a vital solution to merchants and consumers and I'm looking forward to the new challenges and successes ahead."

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

Click here to learn more about Katapult's solutions.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative purchase solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures a quick application and approval process, transparent terms, and tailored payment plans. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Katapult

Related Links

http://www.katapult.com

