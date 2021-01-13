Katapult Announces Devjit Basu as Head of Product

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult, the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced that Devjit Basu has joined the organization as Head of Product. Basu will lead the product team to invent, define, build, and iterate on products that create new opportunities for retailers to capture a new customer segment.

Basu has over ten years of experience in leading all aspects of product management including identifying market opportunities, defining product vision and roadmap, developing business cases, driving execution activities, and measuring results.

"I am thrilled Basu has joined our organization as Head of Product," said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. "I know that his experience and skill set will help to drive the overall product strategy and innovation that will set Katapult apart and provide the foundation for cutting-edge payment solutions."

Prior to joining Katapult, Basu served as the Director of Product at MoneyLion, where he launched and oversaw lending products with a focus on user acquisition, product strategy, operations, and design. Throughout his career, Basu has held positions with increasing responsibility, overseeing product development and user experience in the financial services, fintech, and payment space. Basu holds an MFA in Design Technology from Parsons School of Design.

"I am excited to join Katapult, an organization that focuses on offering an innovative lease financing solution to consumers and enabling essential transactions at the merchant point of sale," said Basu. "In my role, I will establish a high performing product practice and culture that empowers the product team to drive growth through continuous innovation and experimentation. By executing on a compelling product vision and achieving our business objectives, we will ensure our leadership in the financing and payment industry."

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel point-of-sale payment platform, providing alternative purchase solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase sales, and grow revenue.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures a quick application and approval process, transparent terms, and tailored payment plans. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

