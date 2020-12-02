Katapult Announces Rolando De Gracia as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading omnichannel payment platform providing alternative purchase solutions for retailers, today announced that Rolando De Gracia has joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer. Beginning December 1, 2020, De Gracia will lead teams that support core business functions and serve as the internal strategist for driving current and future growth.

De Gracia is an experienced commercial leader with over twenty-five years of expertise in business development, marketing, product management, and strategy implementation in the payment and credit card services industry.

"De Gracia is an amazing addition to our leadership team, and we are so grateful to have him join our organization at this exciting time," said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. "Katapult has had an incredibly strong year, positioning the company for continued growth. De Gracia will be a great driver in developing competitive commercial relationships and expanding Katapult's services to enterprise retailers."

Prior to joining Katapult, De Gracia served as the Business Development Executive at Data Alliance Systems, where he led credit card partnerships, corporate development, and credit card portfolios. Throughout his career, De Gracia has held revenue-driving positions of increasing responsibility with Qualcomm and General Electric. De Gracia holds an MBA from Wharton Business School.

"I am thrilled to accept the position as Chief Commercial Officer at Katapult, a well-established organization with a talented executive team," said Rolando De Gracia. "As the payment and financial services industries evolve, Katapult is positioned to expand and capitalize on the need for new and innovative payment solutions."

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment and increased purchase amounts. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit go.katapult.com/scheduleademo .

About Katapult

Katapult Holding, Inc. is the leading omnichannel point-of-sale payment platform, providing alternative purchase solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase sales, and grow revenue.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures a quick application and approval process, transparent terms, and tailored payment plans. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

SOURCE Katapult

