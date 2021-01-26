Katapult joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") options for nonprime US consumers, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange partner program at the Innovate tier.

The collaboration is intended to benefit merchants who utilize Magento, the leading ecommerce platform for brands of all sizes and supporting B2B, B2C and hybrid use cases across more than 20 industries. Available as an extension in the payment category of the Magento Marketplace , the Katapult lease-purchase solution integrates seamlessly with online platforms. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"Joining Adobe Exchange as an Innovate partner continues Katapult's goal of providing point-of-sale solutions that retailers can easily integrate with to offer options to the often-underserved evolving credit customer segment," says Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult.

Katapult engages with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to increase growth and customer loyalty. Merchant partners that have implemented lease-purchase point-of-sale payment solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase purchase amounts, gain strong customer loyalty, and eliminate the risk of default payments.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

