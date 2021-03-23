Katapult partners with Apple Premier Partner Simply Mac

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced it is a checkout option with new and pre-owned Apple product retailer, Simply Mac.

Simply Mac offers unique solutions around new and certified pre-owned Apple products and the best selection of the accessories that go along with them. Katapult's lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no or developing credit a way to access Simply Mac's Apple devices. Katapult is excited to be a part of the retailer's personalized service model and team of professionally trained experts. Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to retailers across several durable goods industries. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"We have been searching for a nonprime financing option for our Simply Mac customers, both online and in our stores," stated Reinier Voigt, President & CEO of Simply Mac and its parent company Simply, Inc. "We found that Katapult was our best choice based on their attractive financing alternatives, ease of customer application and seamless integration with our eCommerce platform and store POS system. We look forward to our partnership with Katapult and expanding our business by enabling more consumers to pay for their purchases over time."

"It is exciting to partner with Simply Mac and provide nonprime consumers access to new and certified pre-owned Apple products", says Rolando De Gracia, CCO of Katapult. We are happy to provide this Apple Premier Partner a solution for customers in-store and online who may need alternative ways to obtain what they need."

Katapult partners with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

About Simply Mac

With over 45 locations across the United States, Simply Mac brings the Apple experience to your local area. As an Apple Premier Partner, our professionally trained staff can give our customers expert advice and personalized service. We are all Apple, all the time. We offer unique solutions around new and pre-owned Apple products along with the best selection of accessories to go with them. Simply Mac is committed to advancing the retail experience and providing you personalized service.

