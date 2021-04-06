Katapult partners with leading smartphone manufacturer Motorola Mobility

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult, the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime U.S. consumers, today announced it is a checkout option with smartphone manufacturer, Motorola.

Motorola prides itself on delivering smarter technology for all via innovative smartphones and mobile solutions. Katapult's lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no or developing credit a way to access Motorola's mobile devices. Katapult is excited to be a part of the retailer's pioneering spirit and renewed commitment to consumers. Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to retailers across several durable goods industries. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"Our partnership with Katapult furthers Motorola's mission to bring smarter technology to all," says Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola. "We're excited to offer our passionate consumers yet another way to access the many innovations we're bringing to the U.S. market."

Katapult engages with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to increase growth and customer loyalty. Merchant partners that have implemented lease-purchase POS payment solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase transaction amounts, gain strong customer loyalty, and lower default risk.

"We are thrilled to partner with Motorola and provide access for nonprime consumers to obtain what they need when they need it", says Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. Our mission to provide technology that inspires financial responsibility is truly met with this retail partner."

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

