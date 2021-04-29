Katapult partners with mobile device retailer Wing

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult, the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced it is a checkout option with new and pre-owned wireless provider and mobile phone retailer, Wing.

Wing offers wireless service, including 5G plans as well as mobile phones to customers looking for a reliable, cost-effective provider. Katapult's lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no or developing credit a way to access Wing's many phone brands, including Apple and Samsung. Katapult is excited to be a part of the retailer's goal to save customers money on plans and devices while valuing service and quality. Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to retailers across several durable goods industries. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"Our customer base is extremely diverse, which means our users have a wide range of buying habits and financial backgrounds. We understand that new cell phones are expensive and not everyone is willing or able to pay for the latest models in full. By adding Katapult as a flexible financing option, we've been able to expand our offerings to consumers who prefer the lease-to-own model or weren't able to qualify for financing through other vendors. Now more people can get the phones they want without paying in full up front." says Sean McMahon, Device and Logistics Director at Wing.

"It is exciting to partner with Wing and provide nonprime consumers access to new and pre-owned phones," says Tony Cerino, VP of Sales at Katapult. We are happy to include Wing as a new retail partner and integrate a solution for their customers, who may need alternative ways to obtain what they need."

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

On December 18, 2020, Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The transaction remains subject to approval by FinServ stockholders and other closing conditions.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page. To learn more, click here.

About FinServ

FinServ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry. FinServ raised $250 million in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "FSRV".

About Wing

Wing was launched in 2017 by founders who were sick and tired of dealing with stressful, overpriced phone carriers. Wing is a digital-first, modern no-contract alternative to the major wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile that offers amazing nationwide 5G coverage. Wing also gives control back to the consumer through its easy-to-use app, the ability to change monthly plans at the touch of a button, and real human customer support ready to assist users at any time. Wing offers a range of plans from unlimited to per GB plans that are tailor-made to fit your needs, and the switch is seamless. Through years of rapid growth, Wing has been able to keep thousands of people connected while saving them money every single month. Wing also offers all the latest phones to purchase or finance through amazing financing partners like Katapult. The future of phone service is finally here.

