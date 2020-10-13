Katapult removes late fees as part of a consumer-centric focus

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading omnichannel payment platform providing lease-purchase solutions, today announced it will no longer charge consumers late fees on late lease payments as part of its consumer-centric focus.

Katapult remains focused on a consumer-centric experience that, in turn, gives merchants a lease-to-own payment solution they can trust for their customers. Both prime and subprime customers need access to products and services now more than ever, especially as we approach the holiday shopping season.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus includes:

No late fees, EVER**

A 60-second application process with approvals in less than 5 seconds

Access to hundreds of retailers via our store locator

Lease payment plans tailored to the customer

Transparent cost of ownership, no hidden fees or surprises

Automatic life-cycle communications to keep customers informed

Award-winning customer service representatives

"I'm very proud that Katapult remains focused on providing a seamless and convenient customer experience to ensure positive interactions both during and after the rental-purchase process. We have a significant percentage of return customers and that speaks volumes to the service we provide and the options we offer," says Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult.

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment who was previously unable to shop without financing options. Our partners who have implemented our solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase transactions, and gain strong customer loyalty at no risk to them.

To learn more or to schedule a demo visit go.katapult.com/scheduleademo .

About Katapult

Katapult Holding, Inc. is the leading omnichannel payment platform, providing alternative purchase solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase sales, and grow revenue.

Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures a quick application and approval process, transparent payment terms, and tailored payment plans. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

**Although Katapult will no longer charge legally-permissible late fees on late lease-to-own payments, all other rights are reserved. See lease-to-own agreements for details.

