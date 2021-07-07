Katapult to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

PLANO, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: KPLT), a leading e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced it will ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq stock market on July 8, 2021. Katapult, a newly public company, began trading under the Ticker KPLT on June 10, 2021. Orlando Zayas, CEO, will ring the Opening Bell alongside members of Katapult's team. "We are excited about the opportunity to celebrate this accomplishment and ring the Opening Bell on Nasdaq," Zayas said.

The bell ringing event can be viewed on the Nasdaq live stream here.

A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Katapult's investor relations website at: https://ir.katapultholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Katapult

Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page. To learn more about Katapult, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

[email protected]

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Katapult

