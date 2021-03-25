Katapult's CEO, Orlando Zayas, Named Influential Business Leader to Follow in 2021

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced its CEO, Orlando Zayas, has been named a Top Influential Business Leader to Follow in 2021 by Industry Wired Magazine.

IndustryWired Magazine is a leading industry resource for helping today's entrepreneurs build tomorrow's leading businesses. IndustryWired brings insights, industry trends, and opinions from the greatest business leaders, C-suites, founders, and entrepreneurs.

The annual "Top Influential Leaders to Follow in 2021" issue highlights top influencers and thought leaders who are considered the authority within their industry. Zayas, a visionary and leader in the fintech space forges new trails in the payments and lease-purchase industry. In addition to empowering others by sharing his knowledge and insights, he has created an interview series to highlight other thought leaders in the eCommerce space, bringing readers knowledge on a larger scale.

"It's an honor to be included in the Top Influential Leaders to Follow in 2021 list. I strive to continuously expand my knowledge and influence in the industry by sharing the wisdom I have gained throughout my career and creating a platform and space to share with other leaders in the industry," said Zayas, CEO of Katapult. "A personal mission and passion of mine is to create a path to education and opportunity, and part of the way I do this is through my interview series.

Zayas' thought leadership has been featured in Business Insider , Forbes , Entrepreneur Magazine , Crunchbase , and many more.

About Zayas:

Orlando Zayas is the CEO of Katapult , an award-winning omnichannel payment platform. Zayas is known for his revenue growth strategies and leadership in the eCommerce and retail space. His future-forward expertise has led companies such as GE Capital, Safe-Guard Products International, and DRB Capital. Zayas is also highly committed to providing educational opportunities to underprivileged communities through his philanthropic endeavors. Zayas' business insights are regularly featured in publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Retail Insights, and more.

About Katapult:

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

