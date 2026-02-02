Katch Data Launches Katch Verified, Letting Brands and Agencies Vet Social Content With Industry-Leading Precision

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katch Data , the content intelligence company trusted by major Hollywood studios and the world's largest social platforms, is announcing Katch Verified, its first product for agencies and brands working in influencer marketing.

Katch Verified applies the company's sought-after genomic approach to social content analysis, powering precise influencer vetting. Teams can review hundreds of influencers in minutes, eliminating manual scrolling and gotcha moments. Ideal for identifying influencer/brand fit, Katch Verified spots any red/green flags in creators' content to ensure teams are making the right strategic choice. Katch Verified is built on a proprietary semantic understanding algorithm powered by multimodal AI analysis and content genomics, similar to the methodology Katch Data developed for film and television studios.

Users simply upload a list of influencers and define their requirements, which Katch runs through their proprietary algorithms. The system examines every frame, object, sound, and word across an influencer's content history. It surfaces what humans and generic LLMs routinely miss, such as brief background objects or subtle contextual risks. Every flagged moment includes specific reasoning so teams understand and see exactly what was found and why it was flagged.

"Influencer marketing is entering its most important era, and also its riskiest," said Andrew Tight, CEO and Co-Founder of Katch Data. "Brands are pouring billions into creators, yet the industry still relies on manual review. Katch Verified ends that. Brands need to know with certainty that the people representing them are aligned with their values. Katch Verified makes that trust possible."

"Our genomics approach makes it possible to detect nuances that even advanced tagging systems simply cannot capture," said Dr. Nolan Gasser, Chief Genomic Officer and Co-Founder of Katch Data. "Our team has gained a deep view of content and audiences through our work with the world's top entertainment companies, social platforms, and advertising agencies. This knowledge gives us a unique perspective on this constantly evolving challenge."

About Katch Data

Founded in 2019, Katch is an AI content intelligence company built by leaders from Pandora, Lionsgate, Disney, MIT, and major Hollywood studios. Co-founded by Andrew Tight, Dr. Nolan Gasser, Kyle Haley, and Jacob Clifton, Katch pioneered a genomics-based approach to understanding video and social content. The platform is used by entertainment and technology partners and powers insight, precision, and brand safety.

SOURCE Katch Data