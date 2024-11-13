Kate Backdrop Launches "Moments We Treasure" Campaign, Celebrating the Holiday Season with Families, Photographers, and $500 Giveaway

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Backdrop, a leading provider of high-quality photography backdrops, is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, the Moments We Treasure campaign, which celebrates the beauty of family and community during the holiday season. The campaign, running through Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, invites photographers and families to share and capture unforgettable moments, offering engaging social media giveaways, inspiring video content, and a special partnership with Families in Focus NYC.

The Moments We Treasure campaign highlights real families and photographers capturing holiday traditions, underscoring the importance of family and togetherness. Alongside the campaign's video release, Kate Backdrop is hosting a nationwide giveaway on its social media platforms, where participants have the chance to win a $500 USD cash prize and many others.

"The 'Moments We Treasure' campaign is our way of celebrating the deep connections that families share during the holidays," said Rey Kwao, Chief Branding Officer of Kate Backdrop. "By creating opportunities for people to capture and honor their unique traditions, we're able to highlight the genuine stories and precious memories that make these moments unforgettable."

In celebration of the holiday season and fostering a sense of community, Kate Backdrop is excited to announce a social media giveaway, inviting participants to share in the joy of the season. Starting at 8pm EDT on November 12th and ending November 29th, Kate Backdrop will select three lucky winners each weekday from those who share the post! Each winner will receive a special "Moments We Treasure" themed storage gift box set plus a $50 gift card that can be combined for even more celebration. Participants have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, unique Kate Backdrops and a grand prize of $500 USD. To enter, participants are encouraged to post their cherished holiday moments using Kate Backdrop products, accompanied by the hashtag #MomentsWeTreasure. Full entry details and official rules are available on www.katebackdrop.com and their social media pages.

In addition to the social media giveaway, Kate Backdrop has partnered with Families in Focus for the 2nd annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza in New York City on November 30th and December 1st. This partnership aims to give families, who may not have the means for traditional holiday photos, the opportunity to receive complimentary, upscale holiday portraits. Families can look forward to an unforgettable experience where each session captures the warmth and joy of the season. By partnering on this initiative, Kate Backdrop and Families in Focus hope to spread holiday cheer and create treasured memories that will last for years to come.

Kate Backdrop is one of the leading backdrop providers in the U.S., known for its high-quality, artistic backgrounds that cater to professional and amateur photographers alike. From family portraits to commercial photography, Kate Backdrop helps photographers capture meaningful and beautiful images that last a lifetime.

For more on Kate Backdrop and their range of photography backdrops, visit www.katebackdrop.com and follow along on Instagram for more updates @katebackdrops.

