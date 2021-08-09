Kate Beckinsale Joins MRVL as the Face of its Anti-Aging Skin Care Line, MRVL Skin Solutions

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRVL Skin Solutions, Inc., a part of MRVL Group, announced today that actress & producer Kate Beckinsale has become the face of their newest venture, MRVL Skin Solutions, a luxury anti-aging skincare line, launching this Fall.

Beckinsale was intrigued with the brand after learning about the breakthrough science and ingredients that are going into MRVL Skin Solutions.

"I'm so very proud and excited to be working with MRVL Skin. Effective skincare is what all women want at any age." said Beckinsale.

MRVL Skin Solutions discovered a ground-breaking ingredient in anti-aging: a Blue Scorpion Peptide. This peptide has been clinically proven to help stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals, help regenerate symptoms of damaged skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Founded by CEO Rick Langley, an entrepreneur and philanthropist known as @Scorpion.Rick, MRVL Skin spent years developing Blue Scorpion Peptide into a breakthrough skincare ingredient. With its proprietary anti-aging property, MRVL Skin Solutions looks to be the new "GOAT" in luxury skincare.

According to Rick, Beckinsale was the perfect choice for MRVL Skin Solutions "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kate Beckinsale. She is the embodiment of timeless beauty, and has a wonderful sense of humor, intelligence and kindness making her the perfect ambassador for MRVL Skin Solutions," said Langley.

Kate Beckinsale is an award-winning actor and producer, whose career spans decades. She has won multiple awards including the Evening Standard Award and the London Film Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Gotham Award. Most recently, she won the 2021 National Film Award for "Best Actress" for her performance in Farming. Kate is currently starring in Amazon Prime's action-comedy feature, Jolt which premiered on July 23rd and was the #1 film on Amazon opening weekend. Next, Beckinsale will star in the lead role in the Paramount+ dark comedy series Guilty Party which premieres Fall 2021.

ABOUT MRVL SKIN SOLUTIONS:

MRVL Skin Solutions is an innovative luxury anti-aging skincare line formulated by World renowned formulators and created by Rick Langley. This new skincare line is based on a ground-breaking ingredient in anti-aging: a Blue Scorpion Peptide. This proprietary peptide has been clinically proven to help stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals, help regenerate symptoms of damaged skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Committed to social responsibility, 5% of every purchase will be donated to support Today's Promises, a non-profit charity that aids impoverished children in the Caribbean.

ABOUT RICK LANGLEY:

Rick Langley is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, also known as @Scorpion Rick. Founder of the world's largest Blue Scorpion farm and state of the art lab, he went on to create the MRVL Group, which uses a ground-breaking proprietary ingredient, Blue Scorpion Peptide, in all its products. Rick adopted a business philosophy of social responsibility & is the founder of Today's Promises, a non-profit charity that aids impoverished children in the Caribbean.

