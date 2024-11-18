Kate Capital Receives Anchor Investment from New Holland Capital

New commitment provides Kate with trading capital to support the firm's business and operations

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Capital LLC ("Kate" or "the Firm"), an alternative asset manager focused on discretionary global macro investing, today announced it has received an anchor investment from New Holland Capital ("NHC"). The investment will provide Kate with significant trading capital to support its investment strategy. Along with the anchor commitment, NHC will also provide Kate with strategic support as it works to scale its operations.

Kate focuses on discretionary global macro investing strategies across equity, fixed income, commodity and currency markets. The Firm leverages a rigorous research process to build a holistic view of global markets, including drivers such as growth, inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitics. Kate aims to leverage its research to provide investors with consistent returns without any bias or beta to markets.

Kate was initially founded in 2020 by Paul Podolsky, a seasoned investor with a proven track record of generating alpha over the past 25 years. Mr. Podolsky was formerly a Senior Portfolio Strategist and Equity Partner at Bridgewater Associates. He began his career as a foreign correspondent in Russia writing for several international publications, and later joined BankBoston as a Chief Strategist before spending nearly 16 years at Bridgewater. Kate's executive leadership team, which is led by Mr. Podolsky, Tom Bachner and Cansu Aydede, spent more than a decade at together at Bridgewater and have more than 60 years of asset management experience collectively.

Paul Podolsky, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Kate, said, "We are excited to launch Kate Capital, and begin providing investors access to diversified strategies with low beta to equity markets. Kate is named in honor of my mother, who was motivated by constant growth and curiosity and inspired those around her to do the same, which are the core values and the bedrock the firm is built on."

Tom Bachner, Head of Capital Formation of Kate, said, "New Holland has a phenomenal reputation for supporting quality firms that are pursuing differentiated and unique investment opportunities, and we are thrilled to have them as a partner as we begin our discretionary trading operations. The firm's intellectual and analytical support will be invaluable as we look to grow our firm and strategy."

Scott Radke, CEO of New Holland Capital, said, "Kate Capital is led by a highly talented management team who possess deep experience in researching and executing on differentiated global macro-opportunities. We view this as an exciting opportunity set for us in the current market, and are pleased to partner with Paul, Tom and Cansu to help expand their institutional offering."

About Kate Capital:

Kate Capital is a Connecticut-based hedge fund focused on discretionary global macro in vesting across global stock, bond, commodity and currency markets. Founded in 2020 by Paul Podolsky, the firm employs a rigorous research process, focused on building a rich understanding of the macro drivers of markets including growth, inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitics. The firm seeks to build a diversified portfolio across global, liquid asset classes and to provide a consistent double-digit net of fees return with no correlation to asset classes or other managers or strategies.

About New Holland Capital:

New Holland Capital, LLC is an alternative investment manager that manages over $5B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information visit https://newhollandcapital.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Mike Geller, Devin Shorey

[email protected]

SOURCE Kate Capital LLC