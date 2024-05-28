KATE FARMS AWARDED MEDICAL NUTRITION PRODUCTS AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER, INC.

--#1 Recommended Plant-Based Brand now on contract with Premier's Kiindo™ pediatric performance group and collaborative (KI-DI-2168)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the #1 recommended plant-based brand*, is delighted to be awarded a national group purchasing agreement for medical nutrition products with Premier, Inc through its Kiindo™ program. Kiindo™ is a pediatric-focused collaborative and purchasing alliance dedicated to helping improve costs, quality, and outcomes for U.S. children's hospitals.

"Childhood nutrition is a key driver of growth, development, and lifelong health. Enhancing access to our great plant-based brand is a wonderful opportunity for improving health outcomes," Christina J. Valentine MD, RDN, Chief Medical Officer, Kate Farms.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier introduced the Kiindo™ program in 2020 as a collaborative effort between children's hospitals and innovative companies developing technologies aimed at improving pediatric hospital safety and outcomes. Through partnerships with leading children's hospitals nationwide, Kiindo™ is bolstering the delivery of high-quality pediatric care.

Kate Farms is honored to participate in Kiindo™, offering high-quality nutrition to pediatric patients and contribute to their wellbeing. Kate Farms is committed to finding innovative solutions for nutrition and addressing the factors that contribute to malnutrition.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand.*

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults to be used as sole-source or supplemental nutrition for oral and tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and made without the top nine common allergens or artificial colors or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 1,000 US hospitals. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

*Independent plant-based formula survey.

Contact: Molly Wilcox, [email protected]

