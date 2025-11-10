Kate Farms Expands Access with Launch of High Protein Nutrition Shakes at Select Walmart Stores: Clinically Designed Nutrition Support for GLP-1 Users and Everyday Wellness

"We're excited to bring our High Protein Nutrition Shakes to Walmart and make high-quality, plant-based nutrition even more accessible," said Tom Beecher, President of Kate Farms. "In 2024, the U.S. retail plant-based food market reached $8.1 billion, reflecting how more families are embracing plant-based options in their daily lives. We're proud to offer them trusted, clinically backed nutrition where they already shop."

Kate Farms High Protein Nutrition Shake is an excellent source of protein designed to give people the nutritional support they need for muscle health, during weight loss, or everyday enjoyment. Each carton delivers 160 calories, 25 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fiber. It's a convenient choice for anyone seeking high-quality, plant-based protein and essential nutrients—all in one easy shake— but it is also designed to support nutrition during GLP-1 use when their appetite may be reduced.

"High Protein Nutrition Shake was thoughtfully developed with health goals in mind," said Dr. Christina J. Valentine, MD, RDN, Chief Medical Officer at Kate Farms. "Making sure GLP-1 users are getting enough high-quality nutrition, including vitamins and minerals, phytonutrients, protein, and fiber, is all important. We made this product to help people get the nutrients they need to live their best lives."

Kate Farms is committed to helping people access high-quality nutrition. Visit katefarms.com to see if High Protein Nutrition Shake or Kids Nutrition is available at your local Walmart store.

About Kate Farms (www.katefarms.com)

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. In 2015, Brett Matthews partnered with Richard and Michelle and became Chairman and CEO to build a great team of people and bring Kate Farms into healthcare to help people with health conditions.

Kate Farms provides nutritional formulas and shakes for children and adults, intended for both oral and tube feeding, whether as sole-source or supplemental nutrition. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and in 33+ states for WIC†. All formulas and shakes are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and without the top nine allergens, artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Today, Kate Farms can be found in more than 1,400 U.S. hospitals, online at www.katefarms.com, Amazon, and in select retail stores. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

Kate Farms is part of the Danone family. By bringing together the Kate Farms, Nutricia, Real Food Blends, and Functional Formularies brands, the combined Danone North America Medical Nutrition business will now reach more patients, consumers and healthcare providers across the region with a complementary and differentiated offering of high-quality nutritional solutions that support a wide range of health needs.

*Among surveyed doctors recommending plant-based nutrition products

†WIC is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Media contact: Lauren Roche, [email protected]

SOURCE Kate Farms, Inc