Kate Farms Honored at Premier, Inc.'s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration

GOLETA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms announced today that it will be honored during Premier, Inc.'s annual supplier Innovation Celebration at the 2024 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. The Innovation Celebration recognizes groundbreaking healthcare technologies that have been launched throughout the year and the ways these products are helping to improve the health of communities.

Kate Farms launched a line of market-disrupting pediatric blended meals that save time, resources, and blended food, while creating a sense of normalcy and convenience for patients in a growing segment. Kate Farms Pediatric Blended meals easily connect to certain tube feeding adapters like the Bolink Small Cap, making mealtime more manageable in the healthcare setting, at home, at school, or while traveling.

The resealable cap saves product for later use, creates less mess, and helps mitigate bacterial contamination. The blends provide high-quality nutrition that consistently flows smoothly through feeding tubes with little to no manipulation. They are made without common allergens, and do not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"Pediatric Blended Meals is a significant addition to our portfolio," says Catherine Hayden, RDN, MBA, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are honored to be recognized at Premier, Inc.'s Supplier Innovation Celebration. This product combines advancements in product design, packaging, and delivery with our unwavering commitment to quality, plant-based ingredients, a value we've upheld since day one."

Premier's Innovation Celebration is entering its 13th year of recognizing and honoring supplier product innovations. With roughly 100 nominations annually, clinicians, physicians and supply chain experts nationally evaluate these technologies and services for their merit.

"Premier proudly acknowledges Kate Farms' outstanding commitment to advancing healthcare," said Bruce Radcliff, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Their innovative products and services, recognized at our 2024 Innovation Celebration, reflect our shared mission to drive cost-efficiency, operational excellence and improved patient outcomes. We applaud Kate Farms for their invaluable contributions to healthcare."

Kate Farms will be formally recognized on July 23, 2024, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand.*

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults to be used as sole-source or supplemental nutrition for oral and tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and made without the top nine common allergens or artificial colors or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 1,000 US hospitals. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

