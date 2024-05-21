KATE FARMS INTRODUCES STRAWBERRY FLAVOR FOR NUTRITION SHAKE AND STANDARD 1.4

--#1 Recommended Plant-Based Brand Now Offering Nutrition Shakes and Standard 1.4 in Four Flavors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the #1 recommended plant-based brand, is thrilled to announce a new strawberry flavor for Nutrition Shake and Standard 1.4.

Kate Farms prioritizes high-quality ingredients to help give you the nutrition you deserve, which is why none of their shakes or formulas have artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Kate Farms Standard 1.4 and Nutrition Shake in a new organic natural strawberry flavor. Kate Farms shakes and formulas are made without common allergens and artificial flavors and colors.

"We're delighted to announce that our Nutrition Shake and Standard 1.4 are now available in strawberry. The addition of our strawberry flavor reflects our dedication to listening to our community and giving them more variety and flavor options, while upholding our commitment to using organic, high-quality ingredients. That's why our strawberry is made without artificial colors and made with organic natural strawberry flavor," said Chief Marketing Officer Catherine Hayden, RDN. "Now we offer even more options to those who rely on our shakes and formulas to meet their nutritional needs."

Kate Farms' new strawberry shakes aren't pink, and they were intentional about that decision. Many food products that are bright pink and red may be produced with added artificial or natural colors. Kate Farms prioritizes high-quality ingredients to help give you the nutrition you deserve, and they believe that a shake doesn't need to be pink for you to enjoy the organic natural strawberry flavor.

Nutrition Shake Strawberry delivers convenient, plant-based supplemental nutrition to help support your nutritional goals. Nutrition Shake is now available in four delicious flavors — chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and strawberry. Standard 1.4, including the new strawberry flavor, is a calorically-dense shake designed to help support weight gain. Standard 1.4 can be consumed orally or through a tube and is now available in four flavors — vanilla, plain, chocolate, and strawberry.

Both Nutrition Shake and Standard 1.4 shakes provide 27 key vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, and zinc to help support a healthy immune system. They're made without the top 9 common allergens – including milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, or sesame. Like all Kate Farms drinks, the resealable twist-off caps make for an easy on-the-go option.

Over the past ten years, Kate Farms has become the #1 recommended plant-based brand*, known and highly regarded for its innovative plant-based formulas developed for tube feeding and oral consumption. Kate Farms products are used in the top children's and adult hospitals and are recommended and prescribed by healthcare professionals. Kate Farms product line includes Standard and Peptide varieties, specialty Renal and Glucose support formulas, Pediatric Blended Meals, Nutrition Shakes for adults, and Nutrition Shake for children. Kate Farms Nutrition Shake Strawberry and Standard 1.4 Strawberry are available for two-day delivery online at katefarms.com, Amazon, and Walmart.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand.*

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults to be used as sole-source or supplemental nutrition for oral and tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and made without the top nine common allergens or artificial colors or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 1,000 US hospitals. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

*Independent plant-based formula survey.

SOURCE Kate Farms