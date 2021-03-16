Kate Farms Latest Formula Innovations Now Available for Medi-Cal Beneficiaries

"At Kate Farms, we know firsthand the vital role that nutrition plays in health and recovery and we are thrilled that Kate Farms' clinically proven formulas are available to Medi-Cal beneficiaries," said Dr. Cynthia Ambres, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kate Farms. "Expanding our product offerings through Medi-Cal will advance Kate Farms towards our goal of bringing higher standard plant-based enteral formulas to patients with chronic diseases and intolerance issues so that they can live their best lives."

Kate Farms' newest formula offerings, which launched in September 2020, are eligible for reimbursement through the Medi-Cal fee-for-service pharmacy delivery system:

Kate Farms ® Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla

Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla Kate Farms ® Standard 1.4 Vanilla

Standard 1.4 Vanilla Kate Farms ® Standard 1.4 Plain

In addition, these formulas were already available to Medi-Cal beneficiaries:

Kate Farms ® Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla

Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla Kate Farms ® Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla Kate Farms ® Peptide 1.5 Plain

Peptide 1.5 Plain Kate Farms ® Standard 1.0 Vanilla

Standard 1.0 Vanilla Kate Farms ® Standard 1.0 Chocolate

Licensed California hospitals and healthcare facilities are required to offer plant-based meal options under SB 1138, and Kate Farms medical formulas are clinically proven plant-based nutrition options that support many health needs, including food allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal conditions, adult malnutrition and childhood eating difficulties.

As the most requested Kate Farms formula by clinicians, Standard 1.4 meets patients' needs for a calorically dense formula that tastes great, improves tolerance, and supports weight gain and maintenance. Available in plain and vanilla flavors, Kate Farms Standard 1.4 is made with plant-based, USDA organic, non-GMO ingredients and without major allergens or artificial sweeteners. Kate Farms' Standard 1.4 is a calorie-dense formula option designed to benefit patients with cancer as well as chronic diseases such as ALS, gastroparesis and Crohn's disease by meeting their nutrient requirements in fewer servings.

Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 is a nutritional formula designed for growing kids with impaired digestion. The formula meets the demand of pediatric dietitians, pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatricians for a formula that is easy to digest with fewer calories. Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 also addresses parents' request for a USDA organic, non-GMO and delicious product. Available in vanilla flavor, the complete nutrition specialty formula is designed for children ages 1 to 13 years. This plant-based peptide formula is made with organic hydrolyzed pea protein and made without artificial ingredients or common allergens.

Kate Farms offers the broadest plant-based product portfolio for medical nutrition, having the most researched plant-based formulas clinically proven to improve weight gain and tolerance for patients. Kate Farms recently presented new research at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) virtual annual meeting demonstrating improved clinical outcomes in pediatric formula users between the ages of one and 20 years old.[1] Research presented in September at the 2020 Virtual Congress on Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, the annual conference of the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), demonstrates Kate Farms' plant-based, oral, enteral formulas (PBEF) can help adult oncology patients maintain or gain weight, allowing them to receive the treatment they need.[2] Read all the research on Kate Farms formulas here.

Kate Farms continuously transforms health care by providing clinicians and patients a new choice for medical nutrition. Kate Farms formulas are available in most of the leading hospitals across the country and carried by all major hospital distributors.

Medi-Cal is California's Medicaid program that provides health coverage to eligible participants at little or no cost. It is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS).

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 by parents determined to save their daughter's life after a diagnosis of failure to thrive, and is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula. Used for tube and oral feeding, Kate Farms is eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC[3] programs. Kate Farms formulas are on formulary with many leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country and are available to more than 95% of U.S. hospitals. Free of common allergens and clinically proven, Kate Farms formulas and nutrition shakes are made of easily digested organic pea protein, prebiotic soluble fiber from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that provides antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

