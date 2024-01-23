KATE FARMS PEDIATRIC BLENDED MEALS NOW AVAILABLE

--First Plant-Based, Organic, Whole Food Blended Meals in Reclosable Single-Serve Pouches Designed for Convenience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms® the #1 prescribed plant-based brand, launched its first Pediatric Blended Meals innovation, bringing to market the first plant-based, organic, whole-food blended meals designed for ease and convenience. Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals are designed for children ages one to 13 to help support their healthy growth and development and can be used for both tube and oral feeding. Available in three flavors to provide ingredient variety and reflect a typical three-meal day and feature an innovative reclosable single-serve pouch for quicker and less messy connections to common tube feeding devices.

"Kate Farms listened," said Dr. Debora Duro, Program Director of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Broward Health. "We--clinicians, parents and caregivers—have been asking for whole food variety, convenience and smart packaging, and Kate Farms delivered. A new package that easily connects to common tube feeding devices is truly innovative, and the kid-friendly design will make the little ones smile too."

Pediatric Blended Meals contain a unique blend of plant-based, organic whole foods, nine grams of easily digested pea protein and 27 vitamins and minerals, delivering a minimum of 1/3 cups of fruit and vegetables per pouch. Used for tube feeding, as sole source nutrition, and oral supplementation, Pediatric Blended Meals come in three flavor options for variety—Banana and Blue, Mango and Straw, and Squash and Carrot. Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals have no common allergens, and do not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Kate Farms as we launch our new Pediatric Blended Meals" said Chief Commercial Officer Catherine Hayden who is a Registered Dietitian. "This product combines innovative advancements in product design, packaging, and delivery with our unwavering commitment to quality, plant-based ingredients, a value we've upheld since day one."

Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals are compatible with common ENFit™ tube feeding devices and flow easily though feeding tubes with minimal manipulation like thinning or dilution and are versatile for tube feeding and drinking. The reclosable, single-serve pouches can easily be used while at home or on-the-go and give parents and caregivers a convenient solution to share a meal experience with their loved one.

"Our goal was to provide the benefits of plant-based nutrition in a package that allows families to have more time for what matters" said Dr. Christina Valentine, Chief Medical Officer, who is a Physician and Registered Dietitian.

Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals are eligible for insurance coverage under HCPCS code B4149.

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using high quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand*.

The #1 recommended plant-based brand*, Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as the sole source or as supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms is nationally available in hospitals and homecare, including the top adult and children's hospitals across the nation. Visit www.katefarms.com.

