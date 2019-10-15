Kate Farms Releases First Study Demonstrating Pediatric Weight Gain and Improved Tolerance on Plant-Based Enteral Formula

Medical diagnoses of the patients varied, with the most common being feeding difficulties in 66% and failure to thrive (FTT) in 44% of the patients surveyed. Of the 11 patients, nine had complete anthropometric data available for analysis and seven showed weight gain while taking Kate Farms' plant-based formula. Of those patients under 21 years old with a documented weight-for-age Z-score, six out of the seven patients showed improvement.

Questionnaires were completed for ten patients, in which 90% of patient caregivers reported their child tolerated the plant-based formula better than his/her previous regimen and that Kate Farms improved their child's nutrition. Eighty percent of the caregivers also indicated that the plant-based formula improved their child's digestive systems, demonstrated through fewer stomach aches, less nausea and better bowel movements.

Kate Farms products are made with organic pea protein providing 24 vitamins and minerals and a phytonutrient blend that delivers antioxidants and low glycemic load. Kate Farms products, which are widely covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans, do not contain common sources of allergens such as milk, wheat, soybeans, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish or corn.

Findings from the study will be presented during the second poster session at of NASPGHAN's annual meeting, October 18 from 12-2:00pm in the Exhibit Hall at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Ana Ramirez, M.D. from the Children's Center for Digestive Health Care will present the findings together with co-author and pediatric gastroenterologist Stanley Cohen , M.D.

"With so many children who are milk intolerant, and so many less healthy formula alternatives being used, it's pleasing to see these initial results with a plant-based product," said Dr. Cohen. "I'm confident this positive outcome will be a springboard for future studies."

"We know—from thousands of caregivers, registered dietitians and doctors' stories—that young patients on Kate Farms' pediatric formulas are feeling better, gaining weight, growing and experiencing less intolerance," said Brett Matthews, Chairman and CEO of Kate Farms. "This study shows that our plant-based formulas are effective and contain everything a child needs for nourishment to grow."

In the United States alone, there are an estimated 500,000 people who currently rely on feeding tubes, nearly 200,000 of them pediatric patients . This number is expected to rise by eight percent or more over the next three years. Conditions that frequently require tube feeding include:

Failure to thrive

Genetic disorders

Metabolic disorders

Oncology and hematology

Gastrointestinal disorders

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula: use the highest-quality organic plant-based ingredients without the allergens found in other formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms formulas continue to change lives. In 2015, successful entrepreneur Brett Matthews, who also understands first-hand the power of nutrition to heal, invested in Kate Farms, became Chairman and eventually full-time CEO. Under Brett's leadership, and with Richard's and Michelle's enthusiastic support, Kate Farms now focuses on the medical nutrition market, and has become the #1 plant-based enteral formula. Covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans, Kate Farms offers nutritionally advanced, organic plant-based tube feeding and enteral formulas that are well-tolerated by most patients with sensitivities to the ingredients in other formulas. Free of common allergens, including soy, dairy and corn, clinicians and caregivers report patients have experienced decreased symptoms of GI intolerance, improved weight and growth and overall improved nutritional status. Made with organic non-GMO yellow pea protein, Kate Farms formulas provide 24 vitamins and minerals and a phytonutrient blend to deliver antioxidants. For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on I nstagram , Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Children's Center for Digestive Health Care

Based in Atlanta, GA, Children's Center for Digestive Health Care (known as GI Care for Kids) has 17 Board-certified pediatric gastroenterologists who have been trained at the top academic centers in the nation. The Center is the largest practice in the Southeast specializing in gastrointestinal care for children and treats a range of conditions including inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, GERD, celiac disease, poor weight gain, eosinophilic esophagitis, cystic fibrosis, and hepatitis and liver diseases.

About Stanley A. Cohen, M.D.

Dr. Cohen is a recognized expert in pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition. He received his undergraduate degree from Case Western Reserve University and his medical degree from Ohio State in his hometown of Columbus. His internship and residency were at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Cohen is the founding chairman of the Committee on Nutrition for the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is chairman of the Physicians Advisory Board of The Georgia WIC Program. He served as the first section chief for the pediatric subspecialists in the state, appointed by the Georgia Chapter of the AAP. In 1987 he was elected President of the Medical Staff at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. He is proud to remain an active member of the staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and recently founded the Children's Digestive Research Fund under its stewardship to support important investigations in the areas of nutrition and gastrointestinal illnesses.

