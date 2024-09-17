Kate Farms Selected to Exhibit Pediatric Blended Meals at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms has been selected to exhibit Pediatric Blended Meals at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

Kate Farms launched an innovative line of market-disrupting pediatric blended meals that save time, resources, and blended food, while creating a sense of normalcy and convenience for patients in a growing segment. Kate Farms Pediatric Blended Meals easily connect to certain tube feeding adapters like the Bolink Small Cap, making mealtime more manageable in the healthcare setting, at home, at school, or while traveling.

The resealable cap saves product for later use, creates less mess, and helps mitigate bacterial contamination. The blends provide high-quality nutrition that consistently flows smoothly through feeding tubes with little to no manipulation. They are made without common allergens, and do not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives.

"We were thrilled to introduce Pediatric Blended Meals as a key expansion to our product line," says Catherine Hayden, chief marketing officer at Kate Farms who is a registered dietitian. "It's an honor to be selected to exhibit at Vizient's Innovative Technology Exchange. This product represents our continued focus on innovation across design, packaging, and delivery, all while maintaining our steadfast commitment to quality, plant-based ingredients—a principle that has guided us since day one."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite Kate Farms to the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand.*

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults to be used as sole-source or supplemental nutrition for oral and tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and made without the top nine common allergens or artificial colors or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 1,000 US hospitals. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

*Independent plant-based formula survey.

Linda Brucker

(512) 791-0803

[email protected]

SOURCE Kate Farms