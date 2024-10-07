Kate Farms Supports Webinars for NASPGHAN's Foundation

-Kate Farms is supporting NASPGHAN's Applying Culinary Medicine in Pediatric GI Disorders.

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader driving change in the medical nutrition space, Kate Farms is a proud supporter of four webinars in the NASPGHAN Foundation's newest webinar series, Applying Culinary Medicine in Pediatric GI Disorders. This series aims to address knowledge gaps in nutrition, empowering medical professionals to counsel patients on the concept of "food as medicine" while managing their disorders. Made possible through grants from Kate Farms, these free webinars focus on using culinary medicine to address specific gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and symptoms. Each webinar will pair a physician and a registered dietitian and will include a brief overview of the GI conditions, an introduction of dietary management recommendations and a demonstration of how to carry out the recommendations using corresponding recipes, conducted by a medical chef. Presenters will host a Q & A session at the conclusion of each webinar. Healthcare professionals, as well as families managing pediatric GI disorders, are encouraged to attend. NASPGHAN's new free, educational webinar series merges the culinary arts with medical science, offering live, interactive educational sessions.

Applying culinary medicine in pediatric GI disorders.

The upcoming webinar topics are as follows:

Oct. 9 : Wellness and Prevention . Deb Duro , MD, MS and Sharon Weston , MS, RD, CSP, LDN will discuss the adequacy of plant-based and Mediterranean diets in pediatrics and their application to pediatric GI diseases and symptoms. Dr Duro will serve as medical chef.

. , MD, MS and , MS, RD, CSP, LDN will discuss the adequacy of plant-based and Mediterranean diets in pediatrics and their application to pediatric GI diseases and symptoms. Dr Duro will serve as medical chef. Nov. 20 : Blenderized Tube Feeding . This discussion will explore blenderized tube feeding in pediatric patients, particularly its application in managing pediatric GI disorders. Senthil SankaraRaman , MD, and Sharon Weston , MS, RD, CSP, LDN will host the call, and Sharon Weston will be the medical chef.

. This discussion will explore blenderized tube feeding in pediatric patients, particularly its application in managing pediatric GI disorders. , MD, and , MS, RD, CSP, LDN will host the call, and will be the medical chef. Dec. 11 : Eosinophilic Esophagitis . Erin Syverson , MD, Crystal Tsai , MS, RD, CSP, and medical chef Vanessa Weisbrod , BA, CA will present, providing an overview of the condition, dietary management recommendations, and a recorded cooking demonstration by a home chef to show how to implement these recommendations with appropriate recipes.

. , MD, , MS, RD, CSP, and medical chef , BA, CA will present, providing an overview of the condition, dietary management recommendations, and a recorded cooking demonstration by a home chef to show how to implement these recommendations with appropriate recipes. Future Date (TBD): Crohn's Disease. This upcoming session will focus on nutritional management of Crohn's disease in pediatric patients, featuring expert speakers and practical culinary guidance.

For more information about Kate Farms, visit katefarms.com. To learn more, receive topic updates, or register for the webinar series, visit learnonline.naspghan.org.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a formula using high-quality, organic, and plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand.*

Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults to be used as sole-source or supplemental nutrition for oral and tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, 30 states for WIC and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made with organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and made without the top nine common allergens or artificial colors or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 1,000 US hospitals. For more information on our full product portfolio, visit www.katefarms.com.

Kate Farms is dedicated to creating high-quality nutrition products that help people when they need it most. In addition to their products, they offer educational resources and exceptional customer care to individuals facing health challenges, empowering them to feel their best and thrive.

*Independent plant-based formula survey.

About NASPGHAN Foundation

The NASPGHAN Foundation was founded by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN), a professional society of more than 2,800 pediatric gastroenterologists, to promote awareness and research of pediatric digestive and nutritional disorders. The NASPGHAN Foundation is an ACCME accredited scientific organization, and therefore manages all financial contributions in accordance with the ACCME's guidelines for commercial support. No commercial entity is involved in decisions regarding the webinar content or selection of speakers.

