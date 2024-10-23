Kate Feroleto Named Women's Caucus Co-Chair for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys

Kate Feroleto to Lead and Support Women Attorneys in the Truck Accident Litigation Field as New ATAA Women's Caucus Co-Chair

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feroleto Law is proud to announce that attorney Kate Feroleto has been named the Women's Caucus Co-Chair for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA). Feroleto is known for her dedication to advocating for those injured in truck accidents, and this new leadership role will allow her to further contribute to the development and education of attorneys in this specialized field.

The Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys is renowned for its commitment provide truck accident attorneys with the best cutting-edge education and resources to improve their skill set to better advocate for their clients. ATAA advocates for the rights of truck victims and their families through legislative and regulatory initiatives to increase highway safety.

In her new role as the Women's Caucus Co-Chair, Kate Feroleto will bring invaluable leadership and insight to both her practice and the legal community. Her position allows her to stay at the forefront of evolving legal strategies and industry trends in truck accident litigation, which will further enhance her ability to secure justice for her clients. This opportunity also aligns with her passion for mentorship, as she helps shape and support the next generation of truck attorneys.

"I am honored to be named Co-Chair of the Women's Caucus," said Feroleto. "The Academy's commitment to education, training, and mentorship is unparalleled, and I look forward to contributing to the professional development of fellow attorneys who are passionate about improving the handling of truck accident cases."

As part of her new role, Feroleto will be working alongside other leading attorneys to foster education, mentorship, and collaboration among women in the legal profession, particularly in the niche area of truck accident litigation. The ATAA provides resources and opportunities for attorneys to continue honing their skills, and Feroleto's leadership will help shape the future of this important sector.

About Feroleto Law

Feroleto Law, located in Buffalo, New York, is a highly respected personal injury law firm that has been representing victims of accidents and injuries for over 30 years. The firm handles a wide range of New York personal injury cases, including trucking accidents. The experienced attorneys at Feroleto Law are dedicated to advocating for individuals and families impacted by severe and catastrophic injuries. Attorney Kate Feroleto brings a unique perspective to the firm, having worked at defense law firms where she gained insight into the strategies insurance companies use to deny or minimize claims. This experience fuels her passion for standing up for those facing challenges. Contact Feroleto Law at 716-854-0700.

