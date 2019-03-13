Kate Gallego is Proud to be Elected by Phoenicians to Serve as Mayor of Phoenix

"Talking to people, listening to their concerns, and working to find solutions to help make Phoenix a better place for their families has been the focus of this campaign," Gallego said. "As Mayor, I will continue to work closely and collaboratively with my city council colleagues to create a great American city that improves people's lives by focusing on innovation, inclusiveness, and sustainability."

Fighting for a Phoenix that works for everyone has been the backbone of Gallego's campaign values and will remain her vision as mayor.

As the mother of a young son, Gallego also has a clear focus on Phoenix's future. Gallego is committed to preserving and building the kind of city where our children will be able to obtain a world-class education, high-wage jobs and great quality of life.

With a focus on Phoenix's present and future, Gallego will work tirelessly to grow our economy, create jobs and stand up for these values as Mayor. Gallego looks forward to working with Phoenix's business community and non-profit sector to continue advancing our economy and ensuring that Phoenicians have opportunities to thrive.

"People from all across Phoenix delivered a message tonight -- they want a city that works for them. They want a mayor who will put them first, one they can trust, and one who is held accountable to them and not special interests," Gallego said. "The journey to tonight was long and challenging, and I did not walk it alone. For the countless individuals who have made personal sacrifices to support me in this race, I thank you and I am honored to continue to advocate for you and for our city every day as the Mayor of Phoenix."

Gallego is an alumna of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where she earned her M.B.A.

Before being elected as Mayor, Gallego served on the Phoenix City Council for five years, having previously held a leading position in Strategic Planning and Economic Development for Salt River Project, the electricity and water provider. In that role, she worked to attract new companies and bring high-paying jobs to Phoenix, a focus she will continue as part of her commitment to serve the people of Phoenix.

SOURCE Kate Gallego for Phoenix Mayor

Related Links

https://kategallego.com/

