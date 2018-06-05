Kate Harvey-Lee Joins Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, LLP

Ms. Harvey-Lee is a seasoned trial lawyer with 16 years of experience representing plaintiffs in civil litigation at some of California's most prestigious plaintiffs' firms, focusing primarily on issues of automotive and transportation safety. She is currently assisting with the class action against the University of Southern California (USC) on behalf of thousands of female students who were allegedly sexually abused and illicitly photographed by a USC OB/GYN.

"I'm excited about this opportunity to join a firm with such high standards both in terms of what it expects from its attorneys and what results they expect on behalf of clients," Ms. Harvey-Lee said.

She is the 2018-2019 Chair of the Bus Litigation Group of the American Association of Justice, and a member of the Executive Committee since 2015. In addition, Ms. Harvey-Lee has been recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star since 2005 and as a Super Lawyer every year since 2014, and she has been selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® every year since 2013.

"Having an attorney of Kate's caliber join our great team of attorneys is a tremendous boost and will go a long way toward achieving continued success for the people we represent," said Managing Partner Mike Arias. "She's known throughout the legal community for her skill in the courtroom and success on behalf of consumers and those suffering catastrophic injuries."

