Kate Hudson Launches King St. Vodka

Inspired by memories of hosting friends at Hudson's former home on King Street in New York City, King St. Vodka is a welcome invitation for all to get together over a cocktail, share stories and celebrate life. Hudson wanted to create a spirit for every experience; one that represented quality and fun, and is perfect for toasting all of life's most celebratory occasions, or simply enjoying a cocktail with a good friend.

"I have always found the spirits industry fascinating, and I love Dirty Vodka Martinis. The creative side of me thought it would be a fun challenge to develop a vodka for my palate, and in a beautiful package that I would love to have on my bar and share with friends. The businessperson in me is now looking forward to the challenge of building a brand in an entirely new industry," said Hudson.

Previously, Hudson co-founded Fabletics, a global active-lifestyle brand with a mission to offer premium activewear at an accessible price, in 2013 and recently launched her own clothing label, Happy X Nature, which puts a focus on sustainability. She is a New York Times best-selling author of two lifestyle books, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, and Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition.

The artisanal quality of King St. aims to inspire a constant renewal of spirit. King St. is a break from the fast-paced world, a means to connect with the community you love, celebrate life and make meaningful memories. King St. is proudly distilled in Santa Barbara, California, which is known for the highest quality wines and spirits, inspirational art and a vibrant food scene.

King St. will initially be available in California at BevMo! and shortly thereafter in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island at select retailers and online at kingstvodka.com | MSRP: $24.99

King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity in Santa Barbara, California. Inspired by memories of Kate Hudson's former home on King Street in New York City, we treasure the spaces welcomed to all. Join us in a little self-care as we kick up our feet, pour a cocktail, share our stories, and laugh a little (or a lot). Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and actress Kate Hudson and her partner David Kanbar, Co-Creator of Skinnygirl with Bethenny Frankel, Bulldog Gin and former EVP at Skyy Spirits LLC (now Campari USA).

