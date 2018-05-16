Kate Hudson's Fabletics Celebrates 5th Anniversary With A Design Evolution Inspired By Members

Founded in 2013, Fabletics quickly became the fastest growing activewear brand in the history of ecommerce, renown for being at the forefront of innovation. Truly redefining the activewear category, the iconic brand was the first to introduce fashion, color and print to the market and the first to create an upscale, personalized shopping experience that is accessible to all women. In just five years, Fabletics has built a loyal following with its authentic message of inclusivity and empowerment to live a healthy, active lifestyle.

To celebrate the brand's five-year milestone, Kate Hudson is excited to take Fabletics to the next level and continue spreading the brand's mission. "When we launched Fabletics, it was about more than just selling activewear. We set out to create an inclusive community where we could make an active lifestyle fun and accessible. I never imagined that in just five years we would have 1.4 million inspiring and powerful women in our community that we engage with daily. Hearing their stories of how we've helped them along their journey are what truly inspires and drives us," said Hudson, Co-Founder, Fabletics. "We're celebrating by delivering even better fit, fabric, style and performance that we know our members will love, all at the same amazing value for which Fabletics is known."

Starting this September, Fabletics is further reimagining its approach to activewear by bringing even more value to its members, turning monthly collections into weekly capsule releases that give them more of what they want. The expanded offering includes new styles in best-selling legging silhouettes, a re-engineered bra collection perfect for every body type and every workout, new state-of-the-art performance fabrics and all-new active lifestyle pieces to take her beyond workouts for 24-hour functionality.

Customers will see new staples added to the legging line-up, including the Cashel legging. Known for its cinchable ties and mix of two different fabrics, this new legging combines the brand's signature super-soft PowerForm fabric known for its sensational recovery likened to second skin, alongside lightweight breathable mesh. The Cashel legging will come in different colorways each month and offers the ultimate in versatility with its unique foldover waistband that allows a customizable high or mid rise look, and cinchable ties to tailor the legging length.

Fabletics has also enhanced their bra assortment with new low, medium and high support styles that have been designed and engineered to fit, flatter and support all body types for all activities. Building on the stylish silhouettes, prints and colors that Fabletics is known for, the new bra collection features a number of iconic new styles, including one of Kate's favorites – the high support, fashion-forward Zoe Sports Bra, featuring a front zipper for easy on and off, adjustable straps for a personalized fit, breathable mesh inserts, molded cups and technical fabrics that are expertly formed to hold and support.

New fabrics are also being introduced that not only look and feel great, but are masterfully built to perform. Adding to its fabric lineup, Fabletics is launching SculptKnit, a new compressive seamless performance fabric that feels super soft, yet offers extra support and ultimate flexibility. Built for high impact, sweat-heavy workouts, SculptKnit will be offered in a variety of leggings, bras and tops and features textured design details including perforations and body mapping that flatters and sculpts for a bold yet feminine look.

With new, enhanced collections, aggressive retail expansion plans, state-of-the-art tech-enabled experiences and member-focused initiatives that create a modern and engaging experience while amplifying its message of inclusivity and empowerment, Fabletics continues to position itself as the leader in stylish, performance-driven activewear. Customers can shop the new Fabletics collections online at Fabletics.com and in-store nationwide starting September 1.

