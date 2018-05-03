Kate Hudson's Fabletics To Launch Girl Almighty Capsule Collection To Support The United Nations Foundation's Girl Up

The Girl Almighty themed capsule collection features six outfits comprised of an assortment of sports bras, leggings and performance tops including tanks and a hoodie. Fun and functional designs are featured in a soft, feminine color palette of rouge, jasmine, cashmere, dusty rose, and clay. Inspired by Kate Hudson's vision for Fabletics to be a fashion-focused activewear brand with the mission to empower women by making a healthy, active lifestyle accessible to everyone – the capsule collection embodies this message through branding select styles with "Girl Almighty" to inspire girls and women to stand up and celebrate each other regardless of size, shape, age or ability.

Kate Hudson was joined by members of Girl Up's CSU Northridge campus chapter for a photo shoot featuring the collection in Rancho Palos Verdes, California – where the girls were able to model the fun styles and proactively share their ideas for a brighter future. "I'm so excited to unveil the Girl Almighty collection in support of Girl Up. It has been a truly rewarding experience to work closely with the organization and the girls to create a collection that spreads the message that girls and women are the fearless leaders of tomorrow," said co-founder of Fabletics, Kate Hudson.

The Girl Almighty capsule collection will support Girl Up's SchoolCycle initiative, donating 20 percent of net proceeds to reach Fabletics' goal of $50,000. Girl Up's SchoolCycle initiative works with UNFPA to give girls bikes in developing countries– along with spare parts and maintenance training – so they can continue their education and travel quickly and safely to and from school, as well as give them independence and mobility to create a better future for themselves, their families and communities.

"Girls are an incredibly powerful force for change. At Girl Up, we give girls leadership training and a platform to make their voices heard. Every girl deserves a chance to achieve her dreams, and with a SchoolCycle bike, girls can get safely to school and choose their own future. We are so happy that our ongoing partnership with Fabletics furthers our cause with this fun capsule collection for Spring!" said Anna Blue, Co-Executive Director of Girl Up.

The Girl Almighty inspired capsule collection by Fabletics will be available starting May 8th in Fabletics stores nationwide and on Fabletics.com.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every woman in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand combines fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections—in sizing ranging from XXS-3X—to a loyal community of over one million members across ten countries. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more at Fabletics.com and 24 retail locations throughout the United States.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is "by girls, for girls" – girl-led and girl-driven - and engages girls to take action to achieve global gender equality and change our world. Through its leadership development programs, Girl Up inspires, convenes, trains and connects girls globally, helping to position them as leaders and changemakers. With more than 700,000 supporters, Girl Up leaders are a proven force for social good. Girl Up's leadership training and skill development programs have created a generation of current and future girl leaders who have helped Girl Up leaders increase their confidence in their own leadership abilities, raise millions of dollars for United Nations programs, and advocated for global policies to stop child marriage, ensure that girls are registered at birth, and help refugee girls have access to education. Girls are the future, and through their work with Girl Up, girls have shown their schools, friends and communities the true power of girls.

Girl Up is hosted at the United Nations Foundation, working across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Learn more at GirlUp.org.

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world's most pressing problems and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at unfoundation.org.

