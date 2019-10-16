Kate Sampson Joins REIN's Advisory Board

Kate Sampson brings over 20 years of insurance experience, most recently serving as VP of Risk Solutions at Lyft. While at Lyft, she led the development of data-driven insurance programs around the evolving risks of ridesharing and new mobility options. Prior to Lyft, Kate served as the broker for many sharing economy companies including Airbnb and Getaround, helping develop their first sharing economy insurance offerings.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the insurance industry is the inability to extract actionable insights from the data associated with evolving risks," says Kate Sampson, Former VP of Risk at Lyft. "The complexities that challenged us early in product development remain today and I'm excited to work with the REIN team as we create new risk management programs. REIN and its platform are uniquely qualified to provide the solutions the insurance industry needs to thrive in an evolving, digital landscape."

In 2018, REIN launched its insurtech platform, providing insurance solutions to the autonomous mobility space with its first product, DroneInsurance.com. Kate Sampson's insights as a member of the advisory board will help REIN as it expands into other mobility programs and global markets.

"REIN is focused on solving the complexities of connecting digital ecosystems with insurance carriers," says Christopher Dean, CEO at REIN. "Kate's innovative track record and mobility expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our automotive program line-up. We are very fortunate to have Kate join the REIN team."

About REIN

REIN is an enterprise insurtech platform, solving the complexity of connecting insurance carriers with data-driven ecosystems and drastically accelerating the time-to-market for new integrated insurance products. Through its platform and AI-powered toolset, REIN enables insurers and digital ecosystems to better engage their customers by offering integrated and personalized insurance products where they are, when they need it.

Learn more about REIN, at REIN.ai or follow @REINinsurtech on Twitter.

