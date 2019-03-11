Kate Somerville Celebrates Cruelty-Free Certification with Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Somerville, a leader in prestige skincare, today announces a nationwide sweepstakes tied to their recent cruelty-free certification with PETA. The sweepstakes gives consumers the chance to win a year's supply of Kate Somerville products. One grand prize winner will also get a trip to Los Angeles, CA for the "Kate Somerville Ultimate Experience." A portion of the proceeds during the sweepstakes will be donated to PETA. For additional information, visit https://www.katesomerville.com/golden-ticket-sweepstakes.

Late last year, Kate Somerville was officially recognized as cruelty-free by PETA. This certification holds Kate Somerville to a commitment and binding responsibility that no products, formulations or ingredients are ever tested on animals.

"Formalizing our cruelty-free practices was an easy choice as it is crucial to the company's values as well as my own personal passion for animals. I've been transforming skin and healing lives for over 25 years. It's essential to me that my company does not test on animals in the process of doing so. Consumers can rest assured that we proudly stand by and adhere to PETA's standards of their cruelty-free program," says brand founder, Kate Somerville. "We are thrilled to bring cruelty-free skincare into the spotlight through this sweepstakes while also giving back to the cause."

To celebrate the brand's PETA cruelty-free certification, now through April 11th, 2019 consumers can enter the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes by purchasing ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment online at KateSomerville.com, in-store at Nordstrom and Ulta. Ten consumers, chosen at random, will find a golden ticket in the packaging of ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, unlocking a year supply of Kate Somerville products. One of these winners will also win the grand prize - the "Kate Somerville Ultimate Experience," including airfare to and from Los Angeles and a two-night stay in a luxury hotel. During their stay, the grand prize winner will also receive a tour of Los Angeles, a skin consultation and a treatment at Kate Somerville's beloved clinic on Melrose Place.

About the Golden Bunny Sweepstakes:

This is a no purchase necessary sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Open to United States residents 18 and over. State restrictions apply. For alternative entry options and guidelines, see full sweepstakes terms and conditions at https://www.katesomerville.com/golden-ticket-sweepstakes.

ABOUT KATE SOMERVILLE:

Clinic perfected. Visible results. Kate Somerville Skincare lives, breathes and embodies the intersection of clinical skincare and prestige beauty. The brand's targeted treatments and products originate from the transformative results created for clients in their Melrose Place Clinic in Los Angeles. As a company, the brand takes pride in using high-powered, efficacious ingredients actively balanced to deliver visible results without irritation or downtime. Kate Somerville is committed to treating skin concerns, doing so with conscious care for people, animals, and the planet. In addition to the company being certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, Kate Somerville is also part of the Plastic Oceans initiative committed to making all skincare packaging 100% recyclable by the year 2022.

For more information visit: https://www.katesomerville.com/golden-ticket-sweepstakes

