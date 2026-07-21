KATE SPADE NEW YORK AND MOVADO GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW GLOBAL WATCH LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

Fall 2026 Collection to Debut Signature Kate Spade New York Design Codes Across a New Timepiece Offering

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Spade New York today announced a new global licensing partnership with Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV), a leader in watch design, manufacturing, and distribution. Effective on July 1, 2026, Movado Group will design, manufacture, and distribute Kate Spade New York watches worldwide.

Introducing Kate Spade Watches

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the global lifestyle brand's watch category, bringing Kate Spade New York's signature design perspective to a thoughtfully crafted collection of modern timepieces – classics with a twist, balancing craft with a playful spirit through thoughtful function, intentional color and unexpected details. The new watch collection launches in Spring 2027 and celebrates several of the brand's most recognizable design codes, including the spade heart, scallop-edge detailing, and spade flower motif.

Designed to reflect the brand's joyful spirit and feminine aesthetic, the collection features a range of shaped cases. Distinctive details such as crystal markers, mother-of-pearl dials, signature prints, dynamic textures, and metallic accents create a versatile assortment that feels both timeless and modern. Strap styles will incorporate Kate Spade leather, further reflecting the brand's heritage and commitment to thoughtful design.

The collection will retail from $148 to $298 and will be available globally through select department stores, specialty retailers, and digital channels beginning Spring 2027.

"We are thrilled to partner with Movado Group as we enter this next chapter for Kate Spade watches," said Charlotte Warshaw, Vice President, Americas Wholesale, Global Licensing & Collaborations, Kate Spade New York. "Movado Group's proven expertise in building successful global watch businesses, combined with its commitment to quality, innovation, and brand stewardship, makes them an ideal partner. Together, we look forward to creating collections that celebrate Kate Spade New York's iconic aesthetic and deliver meaningful connections with consumers around the world."

"We are honored to partner with Kate Spade New York and bring the brand's distinctive design language to the watch category," said Allison Robbins, President, Licensed Brands & Commercial, Movado Group.

"From its playful sophistication to its instantly recognizable brand codes, Kate Spade offers a unique opportunity to create beautiful timepieces that resonate with consumers globally. We look forward to building a successful long-term partnership and supporting the continued growth of the brand."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed products that blend style, quality, and innovation while expanding Kate Spade New York's lifestyle offerings around the world.

About Kate Spade New York

Since 1993, Kate Spade New York has believed that style is a language of optimism, with the power to spark joy that spreads. Today, we're creating a world that feels uplifting, where luxury and warmth coexist. Our handbags, clothes, shoes, jewelry and more are classics with a twist, balancing craft with a playful spirit through thoughtful function, intentional color, and unexpected details—they're pieces made to live with easily and love endlessly. In everything we create, we ignite a spark, turning the everyday into something more beautiful. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

About Movado Group, Inc.

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The Company owns the MOVADO®, CONCORD®, EBEL®, OLIVIA BURTON®, and MVMT® brands and licenses a portfolio of globally recognized fashion and lifestyle brands. With a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and design excellence, Movado Group distributes its products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

For More information contact:

Heather Cohen Sugarman Vice President, Public Relations [email protected]

SOURCE Movado Group, Inc.