Kate Spade New York Introduces Its First Sport Smartwatch

"Our customer is adventurous—she loves all kinds of activities, and is always looking for accessories that fit into her everyday life. The new Sport Smartwatch does exactly that," shared Nicola Glass, Kate Spade New York Creative Director. "We've incorporated some of our most iconic design elements, including the spade and scallop detailing, to give the watch a distinct Kate Spade New York look and feel; while the silicone strap and light weight design gives her the functionality she needs without sacrificing style."

New design elements include silicone straps with eye-catching plunge detailing – a nod to the plunge seen in the shape of a spade – along with a glass fiber reinforced resin color-pop case, a lightweight aluminum topring with scallop edging, and a signature pink enamel pusher. This pusher activates the fan favorite "choose your look" micro app, which allows users to select a dial customized according to her outfit. Kate Spade New York smartwatches are known for their playful and whimsical digital dials, and a new "spades" dial features floating spades that move when she does.

From running and biking to dancing (and everything in between), the Sport Smartwatch uses Google Fit™ to track activities throughout the day. While in "workout mode," Google Fit can continuously track heart rate, making it easy to see if your heart rate is in your ideal range. Google Fit also makes it simple to change and track steps and activity goals, and notifies users on goal progress and completion.

Other functionality includes:

Heart Rate Tracking: Track your workouts and see your heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit™ or third-party apps—also press the spade at the 12 o'clock hour to check your heart rate at any time.

* Google Pay available in select countries

The Kate Spade New York Sport Smartwatch launches in store and online at katespade.com on October 21st and will retail for $275.

About Kate Spade New York

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for optimistic femininity. Today, the brand is a global life and style house with handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Polished ease, thoughtful details and a modern, sophisticated use of color—Kate Spade New York's founding principles define a unique style synonymous with joy. Under the vision of creative director Nicola Glass, the brand continues to celebrate confident women with a youthful spirit. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

