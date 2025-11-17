KATE SPADE NEW YORK KICKED OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION AT CHATEAU MARMONT HOSTED BY ICE SPICE AND LAUFEY

On November 4th, Kate Spade New York and NYLON hosted "Holiday Duo-ets" at the Chateau Marmont Penthouse, transforming the iconic Hollywood venue into a festive winter wonderland. The event was an evening of music, fashion, and friends, celebrating the joy of togetherness and the spirit of gifting this holiday season.

The party featured festive cocktails, piano sing-alongs, and a holiday setting complete with a snow sculpture of Kate Spade New York's signature Duo bag. Leading the celebration were Kate Spade New York brand ambassadors: Four-time Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey who were joined by model Reign Judge and NYLON Members with their Kate Spade New York Duo bags and besties.

Inspired by Kate Spade New York's "Spark Something Beautiful" holiday campaign, the experiential evening brought the theme of "Holiday Duo-ets" to life. Featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey and model Reign Judge, the holiday campaign imagery and film showcase the brand's fresh aesthetic—celebrating the magic that happens when we are together with friends.

The holiday campaign further cements Kate Spade New York as the premier destination for holiday gifting. The brand's newly launched Holiday Gift Guide, available now at katespade.com, brings to life the joy of giving and the beauty of connection through a curated assortment that inspires everyone to spark something beautiful this season.

2025 GIFT GUIDE

EXPLORE THE KATE SPADE NEW YORK HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

Set against snowy streets, twinkling lights, and the brand's signature playful details, the Kate Spade New York Gift Guide radiates warmth, connection, and celebration. Capturing the season's charm, the holiday gift guide features gift ideas for every personality and occasion—from guaranteed hits to the littlest luxuries.

The curated assortment is designed to celebrate the joy of giving and offers something special for everyone on your list. From festive party looks perfect for New Year's Eve and holiday soirées, to charming stocking stuffers meant to delight, each piece in the Kate Spade New York Holiday Gift Guide embodies the brand's distinctive blend of playfulness and polish. Whether treating yourself, finding the perfect splurge, or searching for thoughtful gifts at every price point, Kate Spade New York makes holiday gifting effortless and joyful. (And never without a signature wink, like the beloved Critters collection.)

At the heart of the brand's holiday collection is the Duo bag—a versatile, multi-tasking essential designed to move seamlessly through every part of life. The Duo Crossbody Bag was recently announced as a top trending product on the 2025 Google Holiday 100 List. Google searches for "crescent bags" was a breakout search and Duo is featured as one of Google's most popular gift ideas of the year – a highly coveted honor! One bag with infinite possibilities, Duo can be styled four ways—as a shoulder bag, crossbody, clutch, or belt bag—and comes in a range of striking new colorways.

Crafted for every kind of woman—from the Jet-Setter, always ready for her next adventure, to the Life of the Party, who lights up every room—the collection includes sparkling jewelry, cold-weather favorites, whimsical home accents, and signature handbags. Together, these gifts capture the magic of the season and invite everyone to spark something beautiful this holiday.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER STORE WINDOWS

To bring the holiday campaign to life, Kate Spade New York transformed its Rockefeller Center store—and storefronts nationwide—into a winter wonderland, complete with festive window displays that capture the sparkle of the season. Each window showcases the Duo bag at the center, surrounded by celebratory details that reflect the brand's playful sophistication and the magic of the holidays. With its fresh energy and focus on connection, the brand's holiday campaign invites everyone to celebrate the season's sparkle together with the ones they love most.

Image & Video Assets:

Kate Spade New York Holiday Gift Guide: HERE

Kate Spade New York x NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets" Event, Kit Karzen Images: HERE

Kate Spade New York x NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets" Event, BFA Images: HERE

Kate Spade New York Rockefeller Store Windows: HERE

Holiday Campaign Image Featuring Laufey: HERE

Holiday Campaign :30 Hero Video Featuring Laufey and Reign Judge: @katespadenewyork YouTube

About Kate Spade New York:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

SOURCE Kate Spade New York