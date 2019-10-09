Kate Taylor Promoted to President and COO

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) is pleased to announce the promotion of Kate Taylor to President and COO.

Kate has served as Vice-President through BTR's growth and strategic development from almost the very beginning of BTR's existence. Kate has the knowledge, dedication to detail, and passion it takes to lead an organization like BTR through continuous market evolution and increasing demand for our services.

"This is a promotion Kate richly deserves" says CEO Jamie Hawkins, "She built the Benefits Administration division from the ground up, which today represents 75% of [the company's] total revenue. In addition to Kate being a great leader, she has proved to be a valuable strategic thinker and advisor to me."

Jamie Hawkins, the organization's Founder, will remain CEO of Benefit Technology Resources, with Kate assuming Hawkins' previous role of President. Hawkins will focus on strategic initiatives and company growth.

Kate's areas of responsibility as President and COO will include the management of corporate wide operations, including setting and executing the strategy for overall business goals, overseeing the implementation of strategic initiatives, processes, and projects, and provide oversight of client, carrier and broker Relationships.

About BTR

Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) is a leading HR technology consulting and deployment firm. BTR operates two divisions; consulting and benefits administration offering employers and brokers white-glove HR Technology service and support.

