Kate Walsh Partners With Women's Dietary Supplement Brand EQUELLE® To Modernize Menopause Conversation

"As someone who faced menopause much earlier than expected, I was shocked to discover how little we talk about this stage of a woman's life," said Kate Walsh, actress best known for ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Private Practice" and menopause advocate for EQUELLE. "We must change and evolve the way menopause is discussed in our culture and dispel myths surrounding this natural life stage. By joining forces with EQUELLE, I hope to both inspire and show women that we can all live a passionate, fulfilling and vibrant life during menopause."

With the help of Walsh, EQUELLE is launching the "Live Hot, Stay Cool" campaign, which aims to empower women to feel and be their best, while transitioning through menopause. As the face of the campaign, Walsh hopes to begin an open and honest dialogue about menopause by sharing her personal experience, along with tips to help other women during the transition and how she uses EQUELLE to feel her best every day.

To cultivate conversation and camaraderie amongst women everywhere, EQUELLE.com/LiveHotStayCool will highlight stories from Kate, other female ambassadors and consumers who use the hashtag #LiveHotStayCool. EQUELLE will support the campaign through digital advertising, public relations, influencer partnerships and social media content.

"Every woman's menopause journey is different, and we hope this campaign gives women everywhere a platform to speak up, share their voices and learn about managing their symptoms so they can continue living life to the fullest," said Stacey Kivel, Divisional Vice President, EQUELLE. "We are so excited to launch this program with Kate Walsh, who has been a champion for women's health and outspoken about her own experience. We couldn't think of a better role model and advocate for other women who are going through this natural transition."

A recent survey shows 84 percent of menopausal women in the U.S. experience disruptive menopause-related symptoms.2 Hot flashes are the most common menopause symptom and are the second most common in perimenopause. Seventy-five percent of North American women experience hot flashes associated with menopause.3 EQUELLE is a dietary supplement option for women and helps to reduce hot flashes, provide mood support, and support general well-being during menopause.†

The active ingredient in EQUELLE is S-equol, which is naturally derived from a plant compound, and shares a similar structure to estrogen that binds to select estrogen receptors in the body. With this bond, S-equol helps alleviate hot flashes and muscle aches associated with menopause.† In a 2011 clinical study, women taking 10 mg of S-equol daily for 12 weeks saw a significant reduction in hot flashes and neck/shoulder stiffness compared to women taking a placebo.4

To learn more about EQUELLE, see other women's stories and become educated on possible solutions, visit EQUELLE.com/LiveHotStayCool. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #LiveHotStayCool. And, to better understand the stages and symptoms of menopause, take the interactive assessment online at https://equelle.com/pages/menopause-assessment-quiz.

About EQUELLE

EQUELLE is a non-hormonal‡, non-prescription dietary supplement clinically shown to alleviate hot flashes and muscle aches associated with menopause.† S-equol, the active ingredient in EQUELLE, is naturally derived and has been clinically shown to help reduce the frequency of hot flashes, as well as improve neck and shoulder muscle stiffness associated with menopause.† In clinical trials, women saw results in as few as four weeks, with optimal results in 8 to 12 weeks. EQUELLE has clinical data to support its efficacy and safety.* EQUELLE may be ordered online at EQUELLE.com, and is $39.95 for a one-month supply.

* Results not typical, Clinical studies show benefits in 4 weeks, with optimal results within 8–12 weeks.

1 The North American Menopause Society. Overview of Menopause. Available at: http://www.menopause.org/docs/2012/cg_a.pdf/sfvrsn=2. Accessed September 12, 2019.

‡ Free from human or animal hormones. Contains trace amounts of isoflavones, a type of naturally occurring plant hormone.

† This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

2 Wolff, J. (2018). Doctors Don't Know How to Treat Menopause Symptoms. Available at: https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/menopause-symptoms-doctors-relief-treatment.html. Accessed Sept. 5, 2019.

3 US Office of Women's Health. Menopause symptoms and relief. Available at: https://www.womenshealth.gov/menopause/menopause-symptoms-and-relief#13 . Accessed September 12, 2019.

4 Aso, T., Uchiyama, S., Matsumura, Y., Taguchi, M., Nozaki, M., Takamatsu, K.,Ohta, H. (2012). A Natural S-Equol Supplement Alleviates Hot Flushes and Other Menopausal Symptoms in Equol Nonproducing Postmenopausal Japanese Women. Journal of Womens Health, 21(1), 92–100. doi: 10.1089/jwh.2011.2753.

SOURCE EQUELLE

Related Links

http://EQUELLE.com/LiveHotStayCool

