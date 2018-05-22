Kate Waterhouse Appointed Vice President, Florida at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers

"We're thrilled to welcome Kate Waterhouse as we continue to grow in the Southeast," said Leslie Hindman, CEO. "There is so much activity in the region, and we look forward to further establishing our firm as the leading resource for Florida's prominent collectors and institutions."

Waterhouse assumed the role of Vice President, Florida effective May 17, 2018. She will lead existing teams in Palm Beach and Naples, where the auction house offers appraisal and consignment services across all collecting categories, specializing in estate collections.

"The Florida region, specifically south Florida, has been consistently ripe for interesting and collectable pieces," said Kate Waterhouse. "We are keen to make ourselves available to clients who are most interested in maximizing value with our saleroom here in Palm Beach as well as our global platform in Chicago."

Waterhouse began her career as a fine jewelry specialist at Freeman's and was subsequently promoted to head of department and vice president. Waterhouse later became Jewelry Director for Heritage Auctions' New York office and then managed business development as Assistant Vice President for Sotheby's Palm Beach.

"I am very excited to be working with the Florida teams," said Waterhouse. "It's a unique opportunity to offer our clients the ability to sell items for quintessentially Palm Beach interiors while also participating in the global market through our Chicago headquarters."

As Vice President, Florida at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers, Waterhouse will continue to advise clients on potential consignments and collection management while growing in existing and new markets and being a key partner to the firm's seven other locations, including national trusts, estates and appraisal teams.

As a fine jewelry specialist, Waterhouse is a GIA alumni and has appeared on Antiques Roadshow and The Today Show NBC. Currently, Waterhouse is a member of the Norton Young Friends Acquisition Council and involved in the Ann Norton Sculpture Garden.

She joins Kristin Vaughn, Director of Business Development, Naples and Donna Tribby, Managing Gallery Director, Palm Beach.

"The Palm Beach office is thrilled to have Kate Waterhouse join our team. We look forward to her leadership in taking the south Florida region to the next level," said Donna Tribby.

The Palm Beach saleroom conducts numerous auctions throughout the calendar year in addition to the sale of important single-owner collections. In recent years, the office has handled property from, and the estates of, Philip and Mary Hulitar, John Kluge, the Lord and Lady Jacobs, Lars Bolander, the Kennedy Winter White House and Rita Dee Hassenfeld. To contact the Palm Beach office of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers, visit lesliehindman.com/palmbeach or call 561.833.8053.

