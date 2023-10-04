KATE WHALLEY NAMED DIRECTOR OF STUDIO SAGE

Oct. 4, 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Studio Sage, a video production studio headquartered in Chicago, announced the promotion of Kate Whalley to Director of Studio Sage. In her role as Director, Kate will serve as the operational leader, overseeing all full-time team members and contract employees, client projects, internal initiatives, and the day-to-day functions of the Studio Sage team.

Kate Whalley has been promoted to Director of Studio Sage.
"Kate has demonstrated adeptness at many aspects of Studio Sage's business including production logistics and client service. She has a proven ability to juggle multiple client priorities and internal initiatives," said Lucy Stratton, CEO of EA Collective. "She has grown into a leader at Sage and the position of Director will allow her to take an even more active role in the studio's team management and processes."

Kate joined Agency EA's production department in 2018, providing production support to key clients such as The Obama Foundation, State Farm, Google, Hilton and Molson Coors. In 2020, she became one of the founding members of Studio Sage, leaning into her TV production and creative expertise to develop captivating content and establish Sage as a broadcast and video production company that helps brands create content that connects with their key audiences.

About Studio Sage:
Studio Sage creates engaging and resonant content for your video, digital, and broadcast needs. Our team of technology specialists bring their collective wealth of experience to every project they touch, regardless of whether it's stand-alone content or a full series production. Located in the heart of Chicago, Studio Sage is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

