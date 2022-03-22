Katelyn Sorensen Named New CEO of Loomly Following Traject Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomly, creators of the acclaimed collaboration platform for marketing teams, today officially announced that Katelyn Sorensen has assumed the role of CEO, following the Traject Acquisition. Sorensen takes on this position under her current role as the President of B2B Social at Traject, where she also sits as the CEO of Sendible.

Katelyn Sorensen

Katelyn's appointment follows the acquisition of Loomly by Traject, and the exit of Loomly Founders, Thibaud and Noemie Clement. This marks a momentous moment for the company as the company will benefit from the added resources and additional leadership experiences that Sorrensen will bring.

"Creating and building Loomly into the successful company that it has become, with my wife Noemie, is one of my proudest accomplishments," said Loomly Founder and former CEO, Thibaud Clement. "When we sold the company to Traject, I did so with the confidence that they would be able to help it expand even further and in ways that only a company as established within the social media space as Traject can do. I have confidence in leaving it in Katelyn's expert hands and am excited to watch the next chapter of the Loomly story."

Katelyn was chosen to become the next CEO of Loomly because of her deep social media expertise. Her decade-plus of experience in marketing and leadership roles has already been felt. As the President of B2B Social at Traject, she has run the very successful Sendible, overseeing the balance of business outcomes and growth strategies.

"Having Loomly & Sendible under one roof allows us to learn from each other and be more strategic in our approach to the Social Media Management market," said Sorensen. "We can help customers find the right tool for the job, react more seamlessly to trends, and cover more use cases than if we were to operate as stand-alone businesses."

In preparation for this transition, Sorensen has worked closely together with the Clement's for the past six months so as to ensure a smooth transition that sets up a future of success.

2022 will be a year of focused growth for Loomly with Sorensen in the lead. She will continue to build off of the vision that Thibaud and Noemie had. Internally she will continue to work with the Loomly team, bringing in additional resources, and integrating them into the Traject brand ecosystem. This year also promises to be one of exciting growth for the Loomly platform. It will continue to evolve to stay at the forefront of social media collaboration needs in an ever-changing social landscape.

