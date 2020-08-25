Kate's Real Food Award Winning Energy Bar Now Available in Walmart Stores

VICTOR, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate's Real Food (KRF), the wholesome, USDA organic energy bars made from high quality ingredients, and named the "Best Little Energy Bar in America" by Forbes, are now available in Walmarts across the country, including the metro areas of Denver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Scottsdale, Sacramento, and Albany. Kate's expansion into Walmart highlights consumer demand for organics, the fastest growing sector of the U.S. food industry, and Walmart's growing "better for you" organic segment.

KRF was discovered by a senior Walmart Executive on a trip to Jackson Hole, WY in 2019, which ultimately landed the product on Walmart shelves this year. Walmart is an integral part of Kate's strategy, to reinvent and disrupt the energy bar category. KRF is excited to team with Walmart as they focus on offering more affordable organic and gluten-free foods to customers. To facilitate Kate's rapid growth, the company has partnered with a vertically integrated manufacturer located in Bedford, PA.

"Offering the highest quality, best tasting, organic energy bars to more consumers around the country is a thrill," said Kate Schade, Founder of Kate's Real Food. "We will continue to grow with leading partners like Walmart who support the expanding customer interest in healthy lifestyle choices like organic snacking."

KRF makes six delicious, energy bars with real ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey. Filled with real, whole food, including organic oats, organic nut butters, and organic fruit such as apricots and cherries providing vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants your body needs.

Visit your local Walmart today and look for Kates' Real Food, and for more information visit katesrealfood.com .

About Kate's Real Food®:

Our story began with Kate, in search of the next adventure. To support her busy lifestyle, she needed an energy bar that tasted great and was made from organic ingredients. When she couldn't find one, she decided to make her own. Kate's Real Food is still committed to fueling adventures with organic, great-tasting products. Today, they can be found nationally on Amazon, and Backcountry.com, and regionally in Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Central Market, Food City, Market of Choice, Huckleberry's, and Raley's.

